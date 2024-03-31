Australia's Solar Panel Manufacturing at Crossroads: China's Dominance and US Lure Amid Local Innovation

Australia's pioneering role in solar photovoltaic technology contrasts starkly with its current manufacturing landscape, where 99% of solar panels are imported from China. The Albanese government's $1 billion Solar Sunshot scheme aims to revitalize the local industry by providing grants and financial credits for production. However, industry leaders warn that without significant support, Australia risks losing its solar technology industry to overseas competitors, particularly as the US intensifies its green energy push.

Reviving Australian Solar Manufacturing

The Solar Sunshot scheme, launched with the intention of bolstering Australian manufacturing of solar panels and components, represents a significant government investment in the sector. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of capitalizing on Australian innovation to prevent the added value of this technology from moving offshore. Despite this, industry figures like Rod Scott from Selectronic and companies like 5B and Redflow are considering or have already moved production abroad to remain competitive.

International Competition and Local Challenges

The global landscape for solar manufacturing is increasingly competitive, with countries like the US actively recruiting Australian companies to relocate. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, offering significant production credits for green products, exemplifies the attractive incentives provided by other nations. This international interest underscores the urgency for Australia to enhance its support for local manufacturers to prevent a brain drain and the loss of innovative companies overseas.

Future Prospects and Government Initiatives

The collaboration between AGL Energy and SunDrive Solar to build a factory at the site of the shuttered Liddell coal plant highlights the potential for repurposing existing infrastructure for renewable energy production. This initiative, along with the NSW government's commitment to sign off-take agreements with local solar technology suppliers, signals a promising direction for the industry. However, as the Smart Energy Council's John Grimes points out, these efforts must be part of a broader, sustained strategy to secure Australia's place in the global solar manufacturing landscape.