Australia's 'Silicon 2 Solar' Roadmap: A Path to Domestic Solar PV Manufacturing

In a significant stride towards a self-reliant solar energy ecosystem, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is backing the 'Silicon 2 Solar' Roadmap, a ground-breaking initiative for nurturing domestic solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing in Australia. Pioneered by the Australian Photovoltaic Institute (APVI), in collaboration with Deloitte and other central industry stakeholders, the roadmap charts a comprehensive strategy to establish an end-to-end domestic supply chain in the solar PV industry. From raw material processing to module manufacturing, the roadmap is a beacon lighting the way for Australia's clean energy future.

Revolutionizing Australia's Solar PV Industry

The roadmap not only provides a technoeconomic analysis for each stage of the solar PV supply chain, including polysilicon production, ingot and wafer production, and the manufacture of solar cells and modules, but also underscores Australia's potential to manufacture crystalline silicon solar cells. This is the leading technology in solar PV, and Australia's capacity to develop novel solar technologies as they mature is promising.

Despite being a significant player in solar PV research and development and a substantial market for solar PV installations, Australia's domestic manufacturing capabilities remain predominantly underdeveloped. The country relies heavily on international markets for low-cost solar PV modules. However, with solar installations projected to escalate from the current 5 GW per annum, the need for a robust local manufacturing base is more critical than ever. This will ensure diversified supply sources and significantly contribute to global net zero emissions goals.

Australia's Vision for a Clean Energy Economy

Darren Miller, CEO of ARENA, emphasized the golden opportunity for Australia to exercise its advanced technology manufacturing skills in the solar PV sector. This move is vital for the country's shift towards a clean energy economy. The roadmap is a valuable guide for policy and investment aimed at establishing local manufacturing.

Since its inception in 2011, ARENA has played a pivotal role in slashing the cost of renewable electricity and bringing new technologies to the commercial forefront. The agency envisions a 30 percent solar module efficiency and an installed cost of 30 cents per watt by 2030, a vision dubbed as the 30-30-30 vision. This is aimed at optimizing Australia's transition to renewable electricity and supporting industries like renewable hydrogen and low emissions metals.

The Australian government has also shown its commitment to the cause by announcing plans to invest $20 million in developing a robust and sustainable solar manufacturing industry. This initiative aligns perfectly with the country's goal of bolstering renewable energy usage and cutting down carbon emissions, hence setting a precedent for other nations to follow.