Australia's 'Service Deserts': The Dark Side of Leaving Major Cities

In a paradoxical twist of the Australian dream, thousands of citizens are leaving the hustle and bustle of major cities seeking tranquillity and affordability, only to find themselves trapped in 'service deserts'. These are areas where basic amenities such as healthcare, education, and childcare are alarmingly scarce or utterly non-existent. As many as 150,000 Australians are grappling with this issue, with six regions within the 21 largest cities scoring less than two on the social infrastructure scale.

Women's Health Services in Crisis

Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney underscored the disproportionate impact of these service deserts on women seeking family planning or reproductive services. The Northern Territory—the region with the most severe access issues—scored a dismal zero out of 16 in the Australian Urban Observatory ratings.

Childcare Deserts and the Struggle for Access

'Childcare deserts'—a term coined to underline the alarming scarcity of childcare availability—also pose significant challenges for families. In the Lockyer Valley, Gatton is the largest town, yet only one medical center offers unconditional bulk billing. Others have eligibility criteria, further complicating access to basic services.

Population Growth Outpaces Social Infrastructure

The Urban Observatory's liveability assessment involves various factors, including health, education, community, and cultural needs. However, social infrastructure in areas near big cities struggles to keep pace with population growth. Regions like Litchfield, Lockyer Valley, Adelaide Plains, Sorell, and Meander Valley are all feeling the pinch, unable to provide adequate services to their burgeoning populations.

Decline in Bulk Billing Rates Exacerbates the Problem

The issue is further compounded by a decline in bulk billing rates. This decline is most severe in Tasmania, where only 37% of patients could bulk bill their GP appointment in 2021-2022. Regional and rural areas fare worse in bulk billing compared to metropolitan areas, with rates at 60% and 69%, respectively.

The Lockyer Valley's low rating of 1.9 underscores the health crisis among its residents and the limited access to crucial services such as abortion clinics. In stark contrast, major cities like Melbourne and Sydney boast much higher ratings of 11.7 and 11.8, respectively.

The Australian dream of a peaceful life away from the city has morphed into a nightmare for thousands. As they grapple with limited access to healthcare, education, and childcare services, the term 'service deserts' has become an unwelcome reality. The situation underscores the urgent need for a reassessment of social infrastructure planning and allocation in Australia.