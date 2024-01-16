Australia's Rising Education Costs: A Deep Dive into Futurity Investment Group's Report

The new Investment in Education Index by Futurity Investment Group unveils an alarming increase in the cost of educating a child in Australia. The report indicates that Melbourne has the most expensive public school education in the country, with parents expected to pay $108,879 over a 13-year period starting in 2024. This figure significantly surpasses the cost of public education in metropolitan areas ($92,710) and regional areas ($80,303).

The Breakdown of Education Costs

Interestingly, the report suggests that school fees constitute only about four percent of the total cost for government schools. The remainder covers a wide range of expenses, including supplies, excursions, electronic devices, and extracurricular activities. On the other hand, school fees account for 23 percent of the cost for Catholic schools and 55 percent for independent schools. Catholic education costs in metro areas reach up to $195,074, while regional areas stand just under $173,000. The cost of independent schools soars even higher, with metro areas at $316,944 and regional areas at $221,501.

City-wise Analysis of Education Costs

Canberra is the priciest city for Catholic education at $208,871, while Sydney tops the list for independent school costs at $377,993, marking a sharp increase from the previous year. However, Canberra is also the most affordable city for public school education at $81,564, Sydney for Catholic schools at $188,759, and Perth for independent schools at $225,728. Melbourne, despite being the most expensive for public school education, is one of the more affordable cities for a Catholic education, estimated at $194,826 for a single child.

Rising Cost of Education and Inflation

The climbing cost of education aligns with inflation trends, with a noteworthy six percent increase in ancillary costs over the last year due to high inflation. The report also observes that ancillary expenses, such as the cost of electronic devices, are increasingly being passed on to parents, adding to the financial burden on families. This heightened cost of education, particularly for families with disadvantaged children, amplifies the concerns surrounding the 'digital divide' and the affordability of essential school supplies.