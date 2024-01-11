en English
Australia

Australia’s Rental Crisis: High Living Costs Push Tenants to Extreme Measures

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Australia’s rental market is grappling with unprecedented stress, as the mounting cost of living continues to squeeze tenants. In Sydney, the high rental prices, which have hit record levels across the nation, have driven some renters to resort to extreme living arrangements. Such desperate measures include sleeping on mattresses on living room floors, their space cordoned off by dividers.

Rent Hikes Losing Momentum, But Prices Remain High

According to the Domain December Rent Report, the rampant rent hikes we’ve witnessed are beginning to lose momentum as we step into 2024. However, vacancy rates are still constricting and the median weekly rent in Sydney continues to hover at an alarming $680 for a unit and $730 for a house. Despite the slight slowdown in rent increases, prices are unlikely to decrease from these highs.

The Vulnerability of University Students

Tenants advocate Jordan van den Berg has brought to light the particular susceptibility of university students who are in dire need of accommodation near their campuses. Areas like Mascot and Chatswood are witnessing the emergence of inappropriate offers, including closed-off balconies advertised for rent.

The Pressure on Inner-City Suburbs

Property expert Dr. Nicola Powell notes that while more properties are gradually coming into the market and gigantic rent jumps seem to be a thing of the past, the prices remain steadfastly high. Inner-city suburbs are expected to bear the brunt of this, due to an influx of university students and increased overseas migration.

The Strained Rental Market

The tension between meager supply and rocketing demand is further amplified by Australia’s housing supply shortfall, population growth, and a beleaguered construction sector. This tension culminates in more individuals being forced to rent for extended periods. Canberra has attained a balanced rental market with a 2% vacancy rate, but other capitals require an additional 30,000 to 60,000 rental properties to achieve equilibrium.

0
Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

