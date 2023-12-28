Australia’s Property Market in 2024: Opportunities, Challenges, and Uncertainties

The year 2024 is set to be a pivotal one for Australia’s property market. Amid a whirlwind of predictions and forecasts, stakeholders are bracing for a year of opportunities and uncertainties. The ‘build to sell’ versus ‘build to rent’ models are expected to be a significant area of contention. Prime property prices in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and the Gold Coast are predicted to grow, while an undersupply of luxury homes and an increase in cash buyers are predicted to shape the market. At the same time, Australia’s top three markets are undergoing a fragmentation process as they grapple with complex challenges. Amid all this, calls for the State Government to establish a $1 billion Housing Future Fund to address housing shortages are growing louder.

Market Projections and Emerging Trends

The property market in Sydney’s sought-after suburbs is currently booming, with vendors reaping more than $1 million in gross profits on average due to tight supply and strong demand. But this trend may not last long. A sharp increase in prices in the September quarter delivered a windfall for many vendors, but profits are expected to weaken next year as prices are predicted to fall. Sydney’s weaker clearance rate coincided with a sharp slowdown in home values, which gathered pace in the past four weeks. This supply shortage is unlikely to spur strong price growth over the near to medium term, but it could underpin a future rebound.

Meanwhile, the Australian property market is predicted to be more subdued in 2024, with Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Hobart expected to favor buyers due to higher stock levels providing more choice and less urgency. On the other hand, Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide are anticipated to continue showing high rates of growth due to low advertised stock levels.

Potential Challenges and Opportunities

Major concerns for the Australia property market in 2024 are feasibility, affordability, interest rates, and cost of living. There is also a high risk of builder insolvency, rising cost of capital, capacity limitations in the construction sector, and a noticeable dip in consumer confidence. Despite these challenges, Sydney is predicted to grow 5% in prime property prices, with Melbourne, Perth, and the Gold Coast also expected to see growth in luxury residential prices. The undersupply of luxury homes and increasing number of cash buyers are key factors shaping the Australian prime residential market in 2024.

The industry also faces the challenge of adjusting strategy to match a divergent national property market, with a focus on build to rent as a solution to the housing shortage. Record levels of construction cost escalation and capacity constraints pose challenges for infrastructure, social infrastructure, and affordable housing. Yet, the year 2024 may result in potential countercyclical opportunities for investment decision making based on medium to long term thinking.

A Dynamic Year Ahead

Overall, Australia’s property market is expected to have a dynamic year in 2024, with mixed forecasts predicting both price drops and increases. First-time homebuyers may face challenges with high median house prices and housing availability, but there could be rare opportunities in Sydney and Melbourne. Perth’s housing market is expected to outperform the rest of the nation for the third consecutive year, with calls for the State Government to establish a $1 billion Housing Future Fund to address housing shortages. The Australian property market continues to hold potential opportunities and looming challenges, with experts advising potential buyers, sellers, investors, and policymakers to keep a keen eye on the evolving landscape and make informed decisions.