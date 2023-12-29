en English
Australia

Australia’s Property Market in 2024: Five Key Predictions

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:31 am EST
Australia’s Property Market in 2024: Five Key Predictions

As Australia welcomes 2024, its property market stands on the precipice of change, influenced by economic conditions, interest rates, housing demand, and supply dynamics. Drawing from the insights of experts and historical data, let’s delve into the five key predictions that could shape Australia’s real estate landscape in the year ahead.

1. Steady and Sustainable Growth

The Australian property market is predicted to tread a path of steady and sustainable growth in 2024. Factors such as decreased interest rates and persistent supply challenges are expected to bolster property prices. However, governmental policies, including restrictive taxes and bureaucratic red tape, are posing significant hurdles for potential developments.

2. Shifts in Buyer Segments

Experts have identified upgraders, downsizers, luxury buyers, and expats as key segments of the market to watch for in 2024, each with distinct needs and preferences. These shifts in buyer demographics could significantly influence the dynamics of the property market.

3. Potential Hotspots and Downturns

Notably, according to CoreLogic, vendors in Sydney’s sought-after suburbs have reaped gross profits exceeding $1 million on average. However, a potential slowdown in Sydney’s house price growth and a downturn in Melbourne could present buyers with rare opportunities in the first half of 2024.

4. The Implications of Economic Factors

Despite the positive predictions, worsening affordability, rising unemployment, and high inflation could potentially weaken house prices. Nevertheless, experts believe a rate cut could offset these effects and reignite buying activity. Meanwhile, the fear of missing out among investors, driven by the potential for strong capital gains due to limited supply and increasing demand, could fuel the market.

5. Innovative Housing Solutions

In response to the ongoing challenges, the New South Wales Government is turning to innovative solutions, such as embracing manufactured homes. These quick and affordable housing options could pave the way for a new era in Australia’s property market.

These informed predictions for Australia’s property market in 2024 provide a roadmap for potential buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders. As the year unfolds, it will be fascinating to witness how these forecasts play out in the dynamic landscape of Australian real estate.

Australia Economy
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

