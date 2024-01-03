Australia’s Projection and Apprehensions about Global Minimum Tax Rate

In the May 2023 federal budget, Australia projected a meager increase in tax receipts of $370 million over five years courtesy of the anticipated implementation of a 15 per cent global minimum tax rate. The forecasted revenue gain comes against the backdrop of an administration cost of $111 million. David Watkins, a tax partner at Deloitte, conveyed his apprehension about the nominal revenue gain and the substantial compliance burden it imposes on large multinationals. Watkins underlined that Australia’s existing tax system is already sturdy with rules preventing tax avoidance. He suggested that Australia’s involvement in the initiative is more about fortifying the global initiative than boosting tax revenue.

Australia’s High Corporate Tax Rate

Denis Larkin, a KPMG tax partner, stated that due to Australia’s high corporate tax rate, only a few companies might end up paying more tax. These companies could be those reaping significant benefits from research and development tax breaks or carrying tax losses. Following Labor’s 2022 election victory, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, and Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh have pledged to advance the global tax agreement. However, Labor has categorically ruled out broader tax system reform.

Global Initiative and Its Projected Yield

David Bradbury, the OECD tax chief, projected that the global initiative would yield a whopping $US220 billion annually. Countries representing 90% of the global GDP have agreed to not lower corporate taxes below 15%. The OECD’s ‘pillar one’ aims to tax multinationals, including big tech companies, based on where they generate revenue. This could increase tax revenue by $US13 billion to $US36 billion, with half coming from digital companies. Multinationals with revenue exceeding €20 billion will be taxed in the jurisdictions where they earn their income.

Global Minimum Tax Agreement

Switzerland, Mauritius, Hong Kong, and others are working on the global minimum tax agreement that Australia initially supported in October 2021. Implementation has been delayed in the US and Europe. The tax regime, which came into force on January 1st, 2023, aims to inhibit multinationals from migrating revenues and profits to exploit lower tax rates. The OECD estimates that the global minimum tax could raise an additional $220 billion in annual revenue. However, concerns persist about the complexity and cost of implementing the tax, its impact on national competition on tax rates, and the intrusion on national sovereignty.