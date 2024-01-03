en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s Projection and Apprehensions about Global Minimum Tax Rate

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Australia’s Projection and Apprehensions about Global Minimum Tax Rate

In the May 2023 federal budget, Australia projected a meager increase in tax receipts of $370 million over five years courtesy of the anticipated implementation of a 15 per cent global minimum tax rate. The forecasted revenue gain comes against the backdrop of an administration cost of $111 million. David Watkins, a tax partner at Deloitte, conveyed his apprehension about the nominal revenue gain and the substantial compliance burden it imposes on large multinationals. Watkins underlined that Australia’s existing tax system is already sturdy with rules preventing tax avoidance. He suggested that Australia’s involvement in the initiative is more about fortifying the global initiative than boosting tax revenue.

Australia’s High Corporate Tax Rate

Denis Larkin, a KPMG tax partner, stated that due to Australia’s high corporate tax rate, only a few companies might end up paying more tax. These companies could be those reaping significant benefits from research and development tax breaks or carrying tax losses. Following Labor’s 2022 election victory, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, and Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh have pledged to advance the global tax agreement. However, Labor has categorically ruled out broader tax system reform.

Global Initiative and Its Projected Yield

David Bradbury, the OECD tax chief, projected that the global initiative would yield a whopping $US220 billion annually. Countries representing 90% of the global GDP have agreed to not lower corporate taxes below 15%. The OECD’s ‘pillar one’ aims to tax multinationals, including big tech companies, based on where they generate revenue. This could increase tax revenue by $US13 billion to $US36 billion, with half coming from digital companies. Multinationals with revenue exceeding €20 billion will be taxed in the jurisdictions where they earn their income.

Global Minimum Tax Agreement

Switzerland, Mauritius, Hong Kong, and others are working on the global minimum tax agreement that Australia initially supported in October 2021. Implementation has been delayed in the US and Europe. The tax regime, which came into force on January 1st, 2023, aims to inhibit multinationals from migrating revenues and profits to exploit lower tax rates. The OECD estimates that the global minimum tax could raise an additional $220 billion in annual revenue. However, concerns persist about the complexity and cost of implementing the tax, its impact on national competition on tax rates, and the intrusion on national sovereignty.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal

By Geeta Pillai

Woodford Folk Festival and Enga Province Forge Partnership to Boost Tourism and Cultural Exchange

By Geeta Pillai

Near-Drowning Incident in North Coogee Prompts Safety Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Wesleyan Methodist Church Elders Embark on First Overseas Journey to Attend South Pacific Conference

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against R ...
@Australia · 15 mins
Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against R ...
heart comment 0
Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Two-Car Collision in Mildura

By Geeta Pillai

Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Two-Car Collision in Mildura
Operation Mistletoe: Queensland Police Intensify Beachside Patrols Amid Holiday Season

By Geeta Pillai

Operation Mistletoe: Queensland Police Intensify Beachside Patrols Amid Holiday Season
AMP Capital Economist Suggests Delay in Relief Payments Amid Declining Prices

By Geeta Pillai

AMP Capital Economist Suggests Delay in Relief Payments Amid Declining Prices
Interim Independent Advisory Board Paves Future Course for myGov

By Geeta Pillai

Interim Independent Advisory Board Paves Future Course for myGov
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Education Minister Calls for Synergy in Governance at LASU Event
9 seconds
Nigeria's Education Minister Calls for Synergy in Governance at LASU Event
Nollywood Star Zack Orji Undergoes Brain Surgery: A Nation Rallies in Support
13 seconds
Nollywood Star Zack Orji Undergoes Brain Surgery: A Nation Rallies in Support
UNC Triumphs over Pitt: Rebounding Prowess and Unexpected Performances
26 seconds
UNC Triumphs over Pitt: Rebounding Prowess and Unexpected Performances
Tom Brady to Serve as No. 1 Analyst at Fox: A New Challenge Awaits
41 seconds
Tom Brady to Serve as No. 1 Analyst at Fox: A New Challenge Awaits
South Africa's Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures
3 mins
South Africa's Parliament Invites Public in Historic Reconstruction of Fire-Damaged Structures
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
4 mins
Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
5 mins
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
5 mins
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
5 mins
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app