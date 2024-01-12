en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s Powerball Braces for Potential Record-Breaking $100 Million Win

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Australia’s Powerball Braces for Potential Record-Breaking $100 Million Win

Australia’s Powerball jackpot has surged to a staggering $100 million, a prize magnitude offered only eight times in the history of the game. With the nation’s adult populace predicted to participate in droves, the victor could potentially rank as the joint second-largest winner in Powerball’s annals. The prize pool of this magnitude was last claimed undivided in June of the prior year by a Bankstown father, prompted by his wife to resign his job and channel investments into a new residence.

A Glimpse Into Past Winners

Tracing back to the inaugural individual who clinched this hefty prize, we find a Sydney-based mother and nurse in January 2019. Her windfall was directed towards a new abode, and the surplus has since fueled an upgraded lifestyle, all the while ensuring her philanthropic spirit remained untainted. The standing record for the grandest win in Western Australia is held by a group of 55 women from a local gym, who bagged an $80 million jackpot.

Potential Record-Breaking Win on the Horizon

A solitary winner from Western Australia in the upcoming draw could rewrite the state records. The Lott spokesperson, Matt Hart, hinted at the monumental changes this jackpot could bring to the winner’s life while also shedding light on resources available for those grappling with gambling issues.

The Impact of Winning: Past and Future

The transformative potential of a Powerball win has been demonstrated by the past winners. From purchasing new homes to bolstering the lives of their families and friends, the winners have used their windfall to bring about positive changes. The upcoming draw offers a similar promise, not just in terms of material acquisitions, but also the scope for a lifestyle overhaul. It’s a chance for the winner to write a new chapter in their life, while also possibly etching their name in the annals of Powerball history.

0
Australia Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
In a case that rocked the medical community in Melbourne, Dr. Rizwan Sami, a general practitioner, found himself at the center of allegations of professional misconduct. The claims stemmed from a disputed sexual encounter with a 23-year-old woman, a former patient of his, in the restrooms of St Kilda’s Esplanade Hotel in March 2019. Contentious
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
AACTA Festival: A Celebration of Australia's Screen Industry
7 mins ago
AACTA Festival: A Celebration of Australia's Screen Industry
Rising Property Crime in Alice Springs: A Concerning Trend
10 mins ago
Rising Property Crime in Alice Springs: A Concerning Trend
Australian Defence Department Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Senior Positions
3 mins ago
Australian Defence Department Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Senior Positions
Melbourne Councils Demand Action over Climate Change Threats
5 mins ago
Melbourne Councils Demand Action over Climate Change Threats
Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches
6 mins ago
Candice Warner Champions Campaign to Curb Drowning on Unpatrolled Beaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
13 seconds
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
20 seconds
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
1 min
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
1 min
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
1 min
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
1 min
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
2 mins
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
2 mins
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
2 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app