Australia's Post-Pandemic Recovery: Two Pathways, One Sustainable Future

As we navigate through the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia faces two routes towards recovery, each with profound implications for the nation's quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and 2050: the Build Back the Same (BBS) pathway, a reversion to the pre-pandemic status quo, and the Six Transformations Pathway (STP), a forward-thinking approach underscored by six transformative actions.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Pathways

The BBS and STP pathways, as defined by a recent groundbreaking study, offer contrasting trajectories. The BBS, reflective of current trends, projects a modest stride towards the SDGs by 2030, only to be marred by a decline by 2050, largely due to a lack of adequate climate change mitigation. The STP, however, powered by decisive government action and investments in sustainable practices, is set to achieve significant progress on SDGs by 2030 and maintain improvements until 2050.

The Role of iSDG Australia v2.0

Advertisment

To evaluate the progress towards the SDGs, the study employs the upgraded integrated system dynamics model, iSDG Australia v2.0. This advanced modeling tool accounts for the complex interlinkages and spillover effects between the transformative actions and the SDGs. It also applies sensitivity analyses to account for global changes, ensuring robust and reliable projections.

Overcoming Impediments

In addition to mapping the two pathways, the study incorporates a socio-technical analysis, crucial for identifying impediments and devising strategies to overcome them. Enabling mechanisms such as learning processes and institutional change are identified as key elements in navigating the path towards sustainable development.

The Imperative of Transformative Policies

The study's findings underscore the need for transformative policies and robust government leadership to achieve sustainable development. This is particularly important given the multitude of crises that Australia has recently faced, including bushfires and floods, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic. The road to sustainable development is not without obstacles, but with the right approach, guided by rigorous research and decisive action, it's a journey that Australia can successfully embark on.