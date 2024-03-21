Australia's Population Hits 27 Million, Sparking Housing and Ageing Concerns

Australia's demographic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with the population nearing the 27 million mark, as reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) for the quarter ending September 2023. This milestone has ignited discussions on the challenges and implications for the housing market and the ageing population.

Advertisment

Record Migration and Housing Pressure

The ABS data reveals a notable surge in net overseas migration, contributing to a historic annual population growth of 2.5 percent. With 766,000 migrants arriving within a year, and the population reaching 26.82 million, concerns are growing over the housing market's capacity to accommodate this influx. States like Victoria and New South Wales, which together absorbed 90 percent of the net migrant intake, are especially under scrutiny. The situation is exacerbated by a housing crisis, with the number of overseas arrivals outpacing new home constructions by a factor of four, according to opposition housing spokesperson Michael Sukkar.

Government Response and Economic Impact

Advertisment

In response, Treasurer Jim Chalmers highlights measures aimed at managing migrant intake, including a genuine-student test and targeting questionable education providers. These steps are part of a broader strategy to address the housing shortage and mitigate economic pressures. The surge in population not only challenges housing supply but also complicates policy settings for the Reserve Bank, as noted by AMP senior economist Diana Mousina, contributing to inflationary pressures in Australia.

Demographic Shifts and Ageing Population

Another dimension of Australia's population growth is the changing age structure. The proportion of individuals over 65 has reached a record high, while the share of those 17 or younger has declined significantly since the late 1970s. This shift towards an ageing population raises questions about the sustainability of the workforce and the economy. Terry Rawnsley, a demographic director at KPMG, points out that without recent migration increases and older Australians extending their work life, the demographic challenges would be more severe.

As Australia crosses the 27 million population threshold, the country faces a complex interplay of demographic trends, economic pressures, and housing challenges. The government's efforts to balance migration with infrastructure and housing development will be crucial in shaping Australia's future demographic and economic landscape.