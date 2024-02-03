Australia's Oldest Citizen, Catherina van der Linden, Dies at 111

It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Catherina van der Linden, a figure renowned for her longevity in both Australia and her native land, the Netherlands. At an astounding 111 years, van der Linden was recognized as the oldest person in Australia and the oldest Dutch person in the world. She breathed her last on January 26, in the comforting presence of her dear family at West Beach Residential Care in South Australia.

A Remarkable Journey

Catherina van der Linden was born in the Netherlands in 1912. In 1955, she embarked on a bold journey, migrating to Australia with her husband and children. This marked a significant chapter in her life, characterized by new beginnings, adaptability, and resilience. Her experiences formed a rich tapestry of life that spanned across two distinct nations, her story a testament to the spirit of determination and survival.

A Legacy Etched in Time

Throughout her life, Catherina was a pillar of strength for her family, providing them a sturdy foundation of love, wisdom, and grace. Her impact resonated deeply within her family, which includes 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Even in death, her legacy continues to thrive in the hearts of those she left behind. Her absence marks the end of an era, but her memories continue to inspire and remind us of a life well-lived.

Condolences

As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary woman, we extend our deepest sympathies to her grieving family and friends. Catherina van der Linden's story is one of triumph, endurance, and resilience - a narrative that will continue to resonate across generations. Her passing is not just a loss for her family, but for the entire world that admired her strength and longevity.