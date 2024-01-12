en English
Australia’s North Coast Faces Extreme Weather: Cyclone and Monsoon Threaten

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Far North Queensland and the Northern Territory of Australia are preparing for the onslaught of extreme weather conditions, with a potential cyclone and a powerful monsoon looming on the horizon. These areas are on high alert, bracing for high winds, heavy rainfall, and possible flooding.

Tropical Cyclone Threatens Far North Queensland

A potential cyclone, currently forming off the coast, threatens Far North Queensland with high winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to significant flooding. The region is still recovering from the record flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Jasper, with some areas on water restrictions due to rain damage on supply mains. The recent weather events have already tested Queensland’s systems, with repair bills estimated at $2 billion and are expected to rise.

A Monsoon Approaches the Northern Territory

A monsoon trough developing off the Gulf of Carpentaria threatens to bring more heavy rainfall and flooding to the region. This, combined with potential landslides in flood-hit areas, has sparked fears of road collapses and further disruptions to daily life, especially if the cyclone threat materializes. Over the Christmas period, Queensland’s southeast experienced storm-related incidents, with more than 121,000 people receiving almost $22 million in disaster recovery financial assistance.

Communities Brace for Impact

The communities affected by these severe weather conditions are advised to stay informed and follow any evacuation orders or safety measures put in place. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and flash flooding, with the possibility of another cyclone forming. Road closures due to landslides and rockfalls, along with potential power outages, are expected, and the region is also preparing for the impact of heavy rain coinciding with king tides. Amidst all these challenges, the resilience of these communities will be tested as they navigate the wreckage of these weather phenomena and strive to rebuild their lives and their region.

Australia Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

