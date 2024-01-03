en English
Australia

Australia’s New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Australia’s New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers

As the dawn of a new era in the Australian business landscape unfolds, a revolutionary ethical code for suppliers is set to be implemented by the government. This development, which will pervasively influence a wide range of sectors including technology, military, real estate, and care, is a response to a Senate committee review exposing questionable consulting practices and confidentiality breaches.

Code for Ethical Compliance

The newly minted code mandates all suppliers to take proactive measures in ensuring compliance with ethical standards. This includes the close monitoring of both their employees and subcontractors. One of the cases that spurred this initiative was the confidentiality breach concerning tax laws by PwC. This incident had a substantial impact on PwC’s federal work program, leading to the spinoff of its government business.

National Anti-Corruption Commission’s Role

Further driving the need for this code is the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s emphasis on supply chain integrity, particularly in relation to modern slavery. The code necessitates suppliers to maintain a clear demarcation from conflicts of interest while upholding business integrity. It also obliges them to safeguard confidential information and conduct themselves professionally.

Impact on Procurement Contracts

The new code will be incorporated into all procurement contracts, and any infringement could lead to contract termination and a potential ban from future work. While the code will apply primarily to new contracts, existing ones may also be updated to include its provisions. In a concerted effort to enhance procurement practices, the government has established the Australian Government Consulting to offer in-house services and manage consulting contracts more effectively.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

