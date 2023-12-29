en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s National Blood Bank Appeals for Urgent Increase in Donors Amidst Severe Shortage

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST
Australia’s National Blood Bank Appeals for Urgent Increase in Donors Amidst Severe Shortage

In a move that underscores the urgent need for blood donors, Australia’s national blood bank, Lifeblood, has issued an appeal to recruit additional blood donors. The call to action comes amidst a dire shortage, with the bank needing over a thousand new donors each day to meet the current demand for blood. The situation has placed a significant strain on the healthcare system and patient care, as blood donations are critical for a range of medical procedures and emergencies.

Unprecedented Blood Shortage

The severe shortage has been attributed to a decrease in donations, particularly during the holiday period. An analysis of the situation reveals that Australia’s healthcare system is facing a challenge of maintaining a sufficient blood supply to meet the needs of patients. This crisis highlights the global challenge faced by blood services, particularly during the holiday season when donations typically dwindle.

Increasing the Donor Base

In a bid to address the donor deficit, Lifeblood is planning to lift the ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men. This move is seen as an attempt to widen the donor base and ensure a consistent supply of blood for medical treatments and emergencies. The decision reflects a global trend towards more inclusive blood donation policies, a move that is expected to boost the number of potential donors.

The Impact of Regular Donations

Howard Dykes, a dedicated blood donor, has been highlighted as an inspiring example of the impact of regular donations. Dykes, who has made his 312th blood donation, potentially saving around 900 lives over 60 years, underscores the vital role that consistent donors play in maintaining a sufficient blood supply. His story serves as a call to arms for people who are eligible to donate blood, to step forward and make a difference.

In the face of this crisis, the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has issued a final call for blood donations during the festive season, with specific daily donor targets provided for each state. Amidst the revelry of the holiday season, the critical need for blood and plasma donations remains, as someone in Australia relies on blood every 18 seconds for various medical treatments. The urgency of the appeal underscores the challenges faced by blood banks in maintaining an adequate blood supply, and the vital role that each of us can play in addressing this shortfall.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
@Accidents · 27 mins
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
heart comment 0
Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Geeta Pillai

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects

By Salman Khan

Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
29 seconds
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
1 min
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
2 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
2 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
3 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
3 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
6 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app