Australia’s Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential

Since the amendment of the Narcotic Drugs Act in 2016, medical marijuana, a term used to describe the use of cannabis plants and their derivatives for health treatments, has been legal in Australia. The industry, which primarily uses the active compounds in cannabis, cannabinoids, for their therapeutic benefits, has experienced rapid growth, with experts predicting it might surpass Canada’s medical sector this year.

The Therapeutic Power of Cannabinoids

The main ingredients in medical marijuana are THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). THC is known for its psychoactive effects, while CBD, devoid of such effects, is praised for its potential therapeutic benefits. Medical marijuana is prescribed for conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders, demonstrating its wide range of applications.

Categories and Side Effects of Medical Marijuana

Medical marijuana products are categorized into isolates, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum. Isolates contain only THC or CBD, full-spectrum products are high in THC or CBD with other cannabinoids, and broad-spectrum products offer a range of cannabinoids without THC. Usage can lead to side effects such as fatigue, sedation, vertigo, nausea, and vomiting. In high THC products, more severe effects like convulsions and psychosis can occur.

Access and Costs in Australia

In Australia, access to medical marijuana is primarily through an ‘Authorised Prescriber’ or ‘special access schemes’ (SAS), with regulations varying by state. The average costs for medical marijuana stand between $250-$300 per month, excluding consultation fees. The role of pharmacies in dispensing medical marijuana products and the legal framework surrounding prescriptions however, differ across Australian states.