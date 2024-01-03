en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s MAPW Calls for Greater Scrutiny of Arms Trade Amid Gaza Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Australia’s MAPW Calls for Greater Scrutiny of Arms Trade Amid Gaza Crisis

In a recent letter dated December 22, 2023, the Medical Association for Prevention of War (MAPW) in Australia has expressed deep concerns over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The association holds Israel responsible for the crisis, citing its targeting of medical facilities and the impending collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.

A Plea for Humanitarian Ceasefire

MAPW acknowledges Australia’s support for a UN resolution advocating a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. However, they argue for more substantial measures to be taken by the country. The association believes Australia’s exports of weapons to Israel, under international treaties such as the Arms Trade Treaty and the Genocide Convention, could have serious implications.

Seeking Transparency

The MAPW is demanding detailed information from the Australian government regarding the number of applications for weapon exports to Israel. They are also seeking advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Their call for transparency intensifies amidst the growing crisis.

Reevaluation of Arms Trade

MAPW appeals for an immediate halt to military exports to Israel and urges a wider reevaluation of weapons sales to countries with records of human rights violations. Amidst the turmoil and destruction, the association is striving to uphold humanitarian law and protect the vulnerable.

0
Australia Human Rights International Relations
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Perth Hospitality Sector Braces for Mergers and Acquisitions Amidst Strong Competition

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Man Charged for Alleged Axe Threat on Train

By Geeta Pillai

Messara and Gavranich Set to Shine at Muswellbrook Races

By Salman Khan

Surfing Association Calls for Community Support for Inclusive Surfing ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Surfing Association Calls for Community Support for Inclusive Surfing ...
heart comment 0
Great Southern Region: A Vibrant Tapestry of Weekend Events

By BNN Correspondents

Great Southern Region: A Vibrant Tapestry of Weekend Events
Sydney’s Northern Suburbs Face Environmental Crisis Due to Unchecked Tree Removal

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's Northern Suburbs Face Environmental Crisis Due to Unchecked Tree Removal
Albany Hails New Year with Community Celebration at ANZAC Peace Park

By Geeta Pillai

Albany Hails New Year with Community Celebration at ANZAC Peace Park
Maersk Alters Eastern Australia Service Amid Industrial Action

By Geeta Pillai

Maersk Alters Eastern Australia Service Amid Industrial Action
Latest Headlines
World News
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
17 seconds
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
38 seconds
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
43 seconds
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
48 seconds
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
49 seconds
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
56 seconds
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
1 min
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
1 min
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
1 min
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app