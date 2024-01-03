Australia’s MAPW Calls for Greater Scrutiny of Arms Trade Amid Gaza Crisis

In a recent letter dated December 22, 2023, the Medical Association for Prevention of War (MAPW) in Australia has expressed deep concerns over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The association holds Israel responsible for the crisis, citing its targeting of medical facilities and the impending collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system.

A Plea for Humanitarian Ceasefire

MAPW acknowledges Australia’s support for a UN resolution advocating a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. However, they argue for more substantial measures to be taken by the country. The association believes Australia’s exports of weapons to Israel, under international treaties such as the Arms Trade Treaty and the Genocide Convention, could have serious implications.

Seeking Transparency

The MAPW is demanding detailed information from the Australian government regarding the number of applications for weapon exports to Israel. They are also seeking advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Their call for transparency intensifies amidst the growing crisis.

Reevaluation of Arms Trade

MAPW appeals for an immediate halt to military exports to Israel and urges a wider reevaluation of weapons sales to countries with records of human rights violations. Amidst the turmoil and destruction, the association is striving to uphold humanitarian law and protect the vulnerable.