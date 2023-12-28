en English
Australia

Australia’s Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:02 am EST
Australia’s Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity

In a pivotal move towards inclusivity, Lifeblood, Australia’s national blood donation organization, is set to remove the longstanding ban on gay and bisexual men’s blood donations.

This initiative is a part of a broader effort aimed at expanding the donor pool and meeting the escalating demand for blood donations. The organization plans to launch a ‘plasma pathway’ in 2024, enabling all individuals, irrespective of their sexual orientation, to donate plasma without any preceding wait period.

Urgent Call for New Year Donations

With the approach of the New Year, Lifeblood has issued an urgent appeal to the public to donate blood. The organization emphasizes the critical importance of blood donations in saving lives and supporting healthcare systems, especially during festive seasons when the demand often outstrips the supply.

A Step Towards Inclusivity

The decision to lift the ban on gay and bisexual men’s blood donations has been welcomed by LGBTQI advocates and organizations. This step is seen as a significant stride towards a more inclusive and agender-neutral approach to blood donation. Lifeblood intends to submit a proposal to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) endorsing an ‘Individual Risk Assessment’ approach, which moves away from blanket bans and towards a more nuanced evaluation of donor eligibility.

Global Shift in Blood Donation Policies

This initiative by Lifeblood reflects a global trend towards more inclusive blood donation policies. Countries such as the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands have replaced their blanket bans on gay and bisexual men’s blood donations with more inclusive policies. Ensuring a steady and diverse supply of blood is essential for healthcare systems worldwide, and the removal of such barriers significantly contributes to this end.

Australia Health Human Rights
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

