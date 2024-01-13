en English
Australia

Australia’s IPO Drought: Causes and Potential Solutions

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:25 pm EST
Australia’s financial landscape is grappling with a severe drought in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A paltry sum of just 1 billion AUD was raised in the past year, underlining a hesitancy to back new floats. This marks the second consecutive year without a company valued at 1 billion AUD making a debut on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Market unpredictability is the primary culprit for the stalled IPO window, with even seasoned Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) expressing skepticism about an imminent change in conditions.

The Underlying Causes

The deterrents to the once-thriving IPO market are manifold. A chief deterrent is the lack of market breadth and depth, especially when compared to the United States. The dearth of active fund managers to set prices and facilitate IPOs is a significant hindrance. Retail investors, often viewed as the lifeblood of the IPO process, play only a minor role, with their involvement largely being via retail brokers representing savvy clients rather than individual investors.

Potential Solutions

Addressing these issues and revitalizing the IPO market calls for innovative and effective solutions. Key proposals include enhancing the price discovery process, hastening the IPO timetable, offering greater flexibility for listing companies and investors, and re-evaluating the free float requirements for index inclusion. For instance, Standard & Poor’s demands a 30% free float for a company to secure a spot in an index — a requirement more stringent than the ASX’s 20% rule. Tweaking these prerequisites could motivate more firms to list.

Success Stories

The triumphant listing and performance of Ventia Services provide a glimmer of hope. The company, which underwent a heavily repriced IPO, now boasts a private equity-free share register — a positive outcome that could potentially be replicated with suitable structural amendments. Despite the gloomy IPO landscape, success stories like these offer a beacon of optimism.

Business Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

