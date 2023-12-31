Australia’s Interim Centre for Disease Control

The establishment of the interim Australian Centre for Disease Control (ACDC) signifies a noteworthy improvement in Australia’s public health infrastructure.

Backed by multiple health and medical organizations, the ACDC, whose legislation is due for Parliamentary approval in 2024, aims to spearhead federal responses to infectious diseases and work towards preventing both communicable and non-communicable illnesses.

The Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) has shown optimism about ACDC’s potential to create a significant positive impact on millions of lives, provided it gets adequate funding and staffing.

The PHAA CEO, Adj Prof Terry Slevin, emphasized aligning the ACDC operations with the Labor Party’s 2022 election commitment, including improving pandemic preparedness and focusing on chronic disease prevention.

