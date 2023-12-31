en English
Australia

Australia’s Interim Centre for Disease Control

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:54 pm EST
Australia’s Interim Centre for Disease Control

The establishment of the interim Australian Centre for Disease Control (ACDC) signifies a noteworthy improvement in Australia’s public health infrastructure.

Backed by multiple health and medical organizations, the ACDC, whose legislation is due for Parliamentary approval in 2024, aims to spearhead federal responses to infectious diseases and work towards preventing both communicable and non-communicable illnesses.

(Read Also: Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84)

The Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) has shown optimism about ACDC’s potential to create a significant positive impact on millions of lives, provided it gets adequate funding and staffing.

The PHAA CEO, Adj Prof Terry Slevin, emphasized aligning the ACDC operations with the Labor Party’s 2022 election commitment, including improving pandemic preparedness and focusing on chronic disease prevention.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

