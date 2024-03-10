Australia's Industrial Property Market to Eclipse $400 Billion, Outshining Office Sector

Amidst a transformative era for commercial real estate, Australia's industrial property value is poised to outstrip the $400 billion mark within the next decade, a recent CBRE report unveils. This remarkable growth trajectory, fueled by surging warehouse rents and a flurry of mega developments, has seen the sector's worth almost triple to nearly $300 billion in under three years, now running neck-and-neck with the struggling office market. Highlighting this shift, Goodman Group, a leading figure in the space, has seen its market value soar to $58.5 billion, overshadowing Scentre's $17 billion.

Advertisment

The pandemic-induced e-commerce boom and a tight squeeze on vacancy rates have ignited unprecedented demand for prime logistics assets, reshaping investment portfolios globally. As office tower values dip amidst rising vacancy and interest rates, fund managers are increasingly leaning towards the more lucrative industrial sector. CBRE's insights reveal that the value of completed warehouse facilities has ballooned to $293 billion as of December, marking a significant shift in the commercial real estate landscape.

A New Era for Goodman Group

Goodman Group's ascension as Australia's most valuable real estate investment trust (REIT) underscores the changing dynamics within the sector. The company's strategic focus on prime logistics assets has paid off handsomely, with its market valuation overtaking traditional heavyweights like Scentre Group. This 'changing of the guard' moment is emblematic of the broader trend favoring industrial over retail and office spaces in the investment realm.

Despite the potential dampening effect of higher interest rates, the industrial sector's outlook remains exceptionally bright, with CBRE forecasting its worth to reach $410 billion over the next decade. Strong rental growth, coupled with significant new floor space additions, continues to buoy the market. With approximately $20 billion in capital eagerly awaiting deployment into industrial and logistics assets, the sector's ascendancy appears unassailable, positioning it as the commercial asset class of the future.