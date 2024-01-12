en English
Australia’s Human Rights Practices Scrutinized in Latest Human Rights Watch Report

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Australia’s Human Rights Practices Scrutinized in Latest Human Rights Watch Report

Human Rights Watch, a leading advocacy group, has put Australia’s human rights record under the microscope in its latest annual report, sparking widespread concern. The report enumerates a series of shortcomings, including the ‘cruel treatment of refugees and asylum seekers’ and the failure of the Voice referendum, that have tarnished Australia’s international reputation regarding its commitment to human rights.

Australia’s Treatment of Refugees and Asylum Seekers

The report sheds light on the ‘continued abuses’ inflicted on refugees in Australia, warning that the country’s progress in human rights has been undermined. It criticizes Australia for its ‘disproportionate’ punishments and ‘unacceptable’ conditions, which have brought its human rights record under scrutiny. The allocation of $1.5 billion to maintain detaining asylum seekers outside of its territory has also been highlighted as a point of concern.

Failings in Indigenous Representation and Rights

Another key issue brought up in the report is the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in custody and the government’s failure to address systemic discrimination against First Nations people. The unsuccessful Voice referendum, which aimed at addressing issues related to indigenous representation, is seen as a significant shortcoming in Australia’s efforts to promote equality and inclusiveness within its political system.

Other Areas of Concern

The report also cites alleged war crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan, the suspension of Queensland’s human rights laws, and findings from a royal commission into people with disabilities facing serious neglect and abuse. It has further shed light on the use of chemical restraints in aged care and identified the lack of concrete actions taken to tackle human rights abuses in China.

Despite these criticisms, the report acknowledges Australia’s achievements in advocating for human rights on the international stage. However, it emphasizes the need for more decisive actions, particularly in the Asia Pacific. This report is part of Human Rights Watch’s broader initiative to monitor and document human rights conditions globally, and the findings concerning Australia underscore the pressing need for reform and improvement in its human rights practices and policies.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

