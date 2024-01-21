Australia's Housing Market Braces for Growth Decline Amid Economic Headwinds

At a decisive juncture in its trajectory, Australia's housing market is grappling with the dissipating forces that last year propelled record price hikes. Oxford Economics predicts a deceleration in property price growth to 2.7% across the country in 2024, a stark contrast to the 8.1% surge witnessed in 2023 as per CoreLogic Inc. data.

The Resilience of the Property Market

Despite the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy tightening by a significant 4.25 percentage points since May 2022, the property market demonstrated remarkable resilience and rebounded last year. This recovery was underpinned by a dearth of new housing and a population growth surge. However, factors such as rate hikes, escalating living costs, affordability crises, swelling stock levels, and deteriorating consumer sentiment have recently put the brakes on the soaring momentum of housing prices.

The Role of Housing Affordability

Senior Economist Maree Kilroy from Oxford Economics points out that deteriorating housing affordability will play a pivotal role in tempering price growth, particularly for houses. Nonetheless, a pronounced shortage of homes, estimated to exceed 100,000 in 2023 and projected to marginally improve to around 97,000 this year, is likely to offer some degree of support for prices.

Global Economic and Real Estate Perspectives

While Australia navigates its housing market landscape, other key economic and real estate developments are unfolding globally. The Bank of Canada's interest rates, Canadian retail sales, Blackstone's acquisition of Tricon Residential, and layoffs at Wayfair impacting Canadian employees, all contribute to the intricate tapestry of global finance and real estate dynamics.