Australia’s Housing Market: A Slowdown with Regional Variations

The Australian housing market, once a beacon of unyielding growth, is showing conspicuous signs of a slowdown. CoreLogic Inc., a distinguished property consultancy firm, recently revealed in its December report that Sydney, a city often considered a yardstick for Australia’s housing market, witnessed a merely nominal increase of 0.2% in home prices. Melbourne, on the other hand, experienced a slight dip of 0.3%, contributing to an overall price hike of 0.4% across the major cities.

A Cooling Market

Several factors are at play in this cooling trend – deteriorating affordability and the repercussions of escalating borrowing costs being the most significant. The soaring interest rates, coupled with the persistent pressure of the cost of living, have noticeably slowed the pace of growth towards the year’s end. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked rates by a quarter point to 4.35% in November, and indications suggest that further hikes seem ‘increasingly unlikely’. This could potentially fuel demand later in the year.

Regional Variations

While the broader market is experiencing a chill, regional variations are still prevalent. Perth and Brisbane, cities which enjoy the fruits of the mining sector, recorded more substantial price increases of 1.5% and 1% respectively. Home prices nationally rose more than five per cent last year, with historically low supply levels and high demand pushing prices higher.’

Looking Ahead

Despite the headwinds, experts from the major four banks are forecasting continued growth in Australia’s property markets for the year ahead. PropTrack, a research firm, also anticipates that the year ahead will see rising property prices, with Perth and Adelaide predicted to witness the most substantial increases. The RBA’s upcoming decisions on interest rates and imminent tax reform will undeniably play a pivotal role in the housing market’s performance.

