Australia's Housing Crisis: Supply Shortage Predicts Major Price Surge in 2025-2026

Australia's housing market is on the brink of significant change, with substantial price increases forecasted for 2025 and 2026 due to an escalating housing supply crisis. This development comes in the wake of the federal government's Housing Affordability Future Fund closing its first round of submissions, aimed at social and affordable housing, indicating a strong mobilization towards addressing the crisis. However, experts from Oxford Economics, including Geoffrey Snell and Adrian Hart, warn that despite these efforts, achieving the ambitious goal of building 1.2 million new homes over the next five years will be challenging.

Understanding the Crisis

The root of the housing supply issue is multifaceted, involving a 40% increase in construction costs, high upfront charges, soaring interest rates, and intense competition for skilled labor. This situation is compounded by Australia's rapid population growth, largely driven by immigration, placing further strain on the housing market. The Urban Development Institute of Australia's forecast that only 79,000 new homes will be completed in 2026 starkly highlights the severity of the crisis.

Market Implications

Oxford Economics predicts a modest 2.4% rise in house prices in 2024, with a more significant surge of 7% to 8% expected in 2025 and 2026 as potential interest rate cuts could momentarily improve affordability. However, this silver lining may quickly fade as increased prices continue to lock potential buyers out of the market. The profitability of developers and builders remains low, indicating that without a significant shift in policy or market conditions, the supply crisis will persist.

Looking Ahead

The federal government's initiatives, including the Housing Affordability Future Fund, signal a recognition of the urgency of Australia's housing supply crisis. Yet, as the market braces for the predicted price surges, it becomes increasingly clear that addressing the root causes of the crisis, such as the construction industry's challenges and the rapid population growth, is crucial. The coming years will be pivotal in determining whether efforts to boost housing supply can keep pace with demand, or if the dream of homeownership will become even more elusive for Australians.