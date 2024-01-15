en English
Australia

Australia’s Household Spending Dips in December: CommBank HSI Index Report

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Australia's Household Spending Dips in December: CommBank HSI Index Report

In a significant development, the CommBank Household Spending Insights (HSI) Index, a tool reflecting Australia’s household spending trends, registered a noteworthy decline of 3.9 percent in December, reaching a value of 137. This downward shift was observed across eight of the twelve categories tracked by the index, notably with household goods, including furniture and appliances, recording the steepest drop of 16 percent. Other areas experiencing marked declines included recreation, food and beverage, and hospitality.

Underlying Factors

This decrease across the board is attributed to the cumulative impact of several interest rate hikes and the trend of consumers spending earlier for the holidays, resulting in a spending slump in December. Belinda Allen, CBA Senior Economist, duly noted that the decrease in December’s spending wiped out the 1.6 percent rise seen in November 2023.

Patterns and Predictions

Interestingly, this pattern of a spending surge in November followed by a slump in December has been consistent in recent years. Allen went on to highlight that household budgets are under strain due to rate increases, leading to a decrease in consumer spending across all Australian states, with Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales leading the reductions.

Looking Forward

With Australia’s economic growth showing signs of slowing and the full impact of the November rate hike yet to be seen, further declines in household spending are expected. However, inflation has moderated, and Allen predicts that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will begin reducing interest rates in September 2024, with a forecasted total reduction of 150 basis points by the first half of 2025.

The HSI index, which accounts for roughly 30 percent of all Australian consumer transactions, has also shed light on significant spending differences among various states and territories. This valuable tool continues to provide critical insights into the evolving patterns of household expenditure in Australia.

Australia Economy Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

