en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Australia’s Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy

In a marked shift from the past, the demographic profile of heroin overdose victims in Australia has significantly evolved. The victims are older, often involved with multiple drugs and largely unenrolled in treatment programs. A recent study reveals that in the 2020s, victims of fatal heroin overdoses are now more likely to be aged 50 or above, a stark contrast to the 1990s when such instances were virtually non-existent.

An Ageing Demographic of Victims

Recent data indicates that one-fourth of the heroin overdose deaths now involve individuals aged 50 or older. The study, which scrutinized the death records of 610 Australians who died with heroin in their system between 2020 and 2022, also found that the average age of victims has risen to 42 years. This demographic shift is a disturbing revelation about the changing face of drug abuse in Australia.

Polypharmacy: A Cardinal Feature

Another critical finding from the study is the prevalence of polypharmacy, the concurrent use of multiple drugs, in heroin overdose cases. A staggering 95% of the examined deaths involved the use of additional substances apart from heroin. Hypnosedatives like diazepam were the most common addition, followed by psychostimulants like methamphetamine, found in 45% of the cases. Surprisingly, pharmaceutical opioids such as fentanyl and oxycodone were present in only 2% of the heroin deaths.

The Window for Intervention

The study also revealed that the presence of heroin metabolite 6-acetyl morphine (6AM) was found in the blood of just under half of the cases. This suggests that most victims likely survived for more than half an hour after consuming a fatal dose. This finding underscores a potential window for intervention, which could have potentially saved these individuals.

The study’s findings, published in an Addiction paper, highlight the dire need for increased enrollment in drug treatment programs and the broader availability and use of naloxone, an opioid reversal drug. Currently, only a paltry 7.5% of the overdose victims were found to be enrolled in such programs, and naloxone was detected in less than 6% of cases.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
23 seconds ago
Cardinia Shire Council Announces Community Capital Works Grant Program 2024-25
In what could be a game-changing development for community groups across the Cardinia Shire, the local council has officially put out a call for applications for its Community Capital Works Grant Program for the 2024-25 period. The initiative, which is focused on improving facilities on council-owned and Crown land within the Shire, is split into
Cardinia Shire Council Announces Community Capital Works Grant Program 2024-25
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
6 mins ago
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
7 mins ago
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
46 seconds ago
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
2 mins ago
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
5 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
Latest Headlines
World News
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
37 seconds
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
46 seconds
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
1 min
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
1 min
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
1 min
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
1 min
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
2 mins
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
2 mins
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
2 mins
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
19 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app