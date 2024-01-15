Australia’s Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy

In a marked shift from the past, the demographic profile of heroin overdose victims in Australia has significantly evolved. The victims are older, often involved with multiple drugs and largely unenrolled in treatment programs. A recent study reveals that in the 2020s, victims of fatal heroin overdoses are now more likely to be aged 50 or above, a stark contrast to the 1990s when such instances were virtually non-existent.

An Ageing Demographic of Victims

Recent data indicates that one-fourth of the heroin overdose deaths now involve individuals aged 50 or older. The study, which scrutinized the death records of 610 Australians who died with heroin in their system between 2020 and 2022, also found that the average age of victims has risen to 42 years. This demographic shift is a disturbing revelation about the changing face of drug abuse in Australia.

Polypharmacy: A Cardinal Feature

Another critical finding from the study is the prevalence of polypharmacy, the concurrent use of multiple drugs, in heroin overdose cases. A staggering 95% of the examined deaths involved the use of additional substances apart from heroin. Hypnosedatives like diazepam were the most common addition, followed by psychostimulants like methamphetamine, found in 45% of the cases. Surprisingly, pharmaceutical opioids such as fentanyl and oxycodone were present in only 2% of the heroin deaths.

The Window for Intervention

The study also revealed that the presence of heroin metabolite 6-acetyl morphine (6AM) was found in the blood of just under half of the cases. This suggests that most victims likely survived for more than half an hour after consuming a fatal dose. This finding underscores a potential window for intervention, which could have potentially saved these individuals.

The study’s findings, published in an Addiction paper, highlight the dire need for increased enrollment in drug treatment programs and the broader availability and use of naloxone, an opioid reversal drug. Currently, only a paltry 7.5% of the overdose victims were found to be enrolled in such programs, and naloxone was detected in less than 6% of cases.