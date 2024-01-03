Australia’s Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates

In an era of rising global demand for diverse protein sources, Australia’s goatmeat industry stands on the brink of a significant transformation. A new study financed by the MLA Donor Company (MDC) and conducted by Greenleaf Enterprises’ Dr. Janine Teese and Ken Bryan, in collaboration with Cedar Meats, points towards a promising future for this often-overlooked sector. Titled ‘Developing a sustainable high-value market driven goat supply chain,’ the report outlines targeted interventions that could unlock the industry’s untapped potential.

Unearthing Market Opportunities

The study seeks to identify both domestic and international market demands for goatmeat, as well as address technical trade barriers that have hampered growth. It comes at a time when Australia has witnessed a 60% surge in goatmeat export volumes, primarily driven by increased demand from China. Despite this encouraging trend, the Australian goatmeat industry remains prone to ‘boom and bust’ cycles due to a lack of value-adding and market segmentation.

Revitalising the Supply Chain

The report advocates for a paradigm shift in supply chain management, from a commodity-focused approach to a consumer-centric, market-oriented value chain. It draws parallels with the successful transformation of Australia’s sheepmeat industry three decades ago, proposing a similar roadmap for the goatmeat sector. Critical to this transition would be research and development (R&D) investments aimed at creating innovative on-farm solutions and enhancing the consistency of supply.

Unleashing Innovation and Branding

One of the key recommendations of the report is the development of ready-to-cook products with unique branding and flavour profiles. This move is expected to differentiate Australian goatmeat offerings and provide a consistent consumer experience. Other suggested interventions include forward contracting, coordinated mustering, supplementary feeding, and R&D investments in processing automation. These strategies could enable the industry to secure long-term supply contracts and avoid the cyclical instability that has historically marked the sector.

The Road Ahead

The potential payoff of these strategic interventions is significant. The report identifies the potential to increase the export value of goatmeat by $100 million to $140 million annually, contingent on achieving higher average export prices. As Australia’s goatmeat industry prepares to step into a new era of growth and profitability, the report’s findings could serve as a blueprint for its evolution. The sector’s journey ahead may well echo the sheepmeat industry’s success story, establishing goatmeat as a high-value protein source in the global market.