Australia’s First Offshore Wind Zone Sparks Interest, Seadragon Project Faces Rejection

In an unprecedented wave of interest, Australia’s first offshore wind development zone off the Victorian coast of Gippsland has received 37 feasibility licence applications for the expansive 15,000km2 area. This comes amid speculation about the fate of various projects, following media reports that suggested the federal government rejected the 1.5GW Seadragon project by Flotation Energy, despite its previously awarded major project status.

Sorting Through the Wind Farm Applications

The federal climate and energy department has announced that out of the numerous applications received, six are presently under preliminary consideration for a licence. These projects have initiated further consultations with First Nation groups. Concurrently, another six applications are in a preliminary phase to address overlapping territorial claims.

The remaining 25 applications, including the Flotation Energy offshore wind project, considered Victoria’s second most advanced offshore wind project, have been preliminarily rejected. Those with overlapping applications have been invited to revise and resubmit to resolve territorial conflicts.

Seadragon Project Rejected

The Flotation Energy’s 1.5GW Seadragon project, despite its major project status, has not made it to the preliminary consideration phase. The federal government’s decision to reject the project has raised questions, given its advanced status among Victoria’s offshore wind projects.

Looking Ahead: Decision and Impact

Final decisions on the projects are expected to be announced in mid to late February. The successful projects, once operational, could generate an impressive 12GW of electricity. They also stand to create a substantial economic impact, with over 25,000 construction jobs and an additional 1,500 ongoing jobs anticipated.

The Star of the South project by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, also sporting a major project status, is widely expected to be the first offshore wind farm to commence construction in Australian waters.