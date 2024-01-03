en English
Australia

Australia’s First Cashless Bakery: A Progressive Step or a Misstep?

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Australia’s First Cashless Bakery: A Progressive Step or a Misstep?

In a small town of Milton, New South Wales, a bakery has stirred up a nationwide conversation by declaring itself ‘Australia’s First Cashless Bakery’. The Heritage Bakery, known for its old-world charm and mouth-watering delights, recently erected a sign that outlined the perceived benefits of going cashless. The listed advantages included the promise of quicker transactions, a cleaner environment, and a guarantee of transaction accuracy.

Ruffling Feathers on Social Media

However, this bold move has ignited a firestorm of debate on social media platforms. The Facebook page ‘The cash is king’ became a hotbed for discussions, with an anonymous post criticizing the bakery’s new initiative. The user suggested that the bakery could face difficulties during system failures, indicating the risk inherent in an absolute reliance on electronic payments.

Public Opinion Divided

The sentiment was echoed by various social media users who shared their own apprehensions about the cashless approach. Some expressed concerns about potential additional bank charges incurred due to card use. Others challenged the assertion that going cashless would lead to a more hygienic environment, pointing out that other objects, including phones and touch screens, can also harbor germs.

Support Amidst Criticism

Despite the criticism, there’s a segment of the population voicing their support for this cashless approach. Some users applauded The Heritage Bakery’s decision, viewing it as a progressive step towards a more efficient and modernized business model. However, the bakery’s approach has also led to some patrons vowing never to visit the establishment again, predicting difficulties when technical issues arise.

The Heritage Bakery has yet to make a public response to the criticism and requests for comment. As the dust settles on this debate, the bakery’s stance could potentially set a precedent for other businesses in Australia contemplating a similar shift.

Australia Business Social Issues
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

