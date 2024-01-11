en English
Agriculture

Australia’s Fight Against Supermarket Price-Gouging Amid Rising Grocery Costs

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Australia’s Fight Against Supermarket Price-Gouging Amid Rising Grocery Costs

As the cost of groceries in Australia continues to rise, mounting concerns have led to an investigation into allegations of price-gouging by major supermarket chains. Former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman, Allan Fels, has emphasized the urgency of this issue, shedding light on the necessity for a thorough examination of the entire supply chain.

Investigation into Supermarket Price-Gouging

The review, initiated in October, is led by former federal Labor minister, Craig Emerson. Its primary focus is to scrutinize the voluntary code of conduct that governs the relationships between supermarkets and suppliers. This scrutiny will delve into the widening gap between consumer prices and what farmers are compensated.

Fels has suggested that a mandatory code of conduct could provide improved protection for farmers. He further pointed out that supermarkets tend to hike prices at a faster pace than they lower them. This discrepancy is evident in the delay in price reductions, even when the costs for farmers decrease.

Supermarket Giants Under Scrutiny

This investigation has put supermarket behemoths like Coles and Woolworths in the spotlight, aiming to address the cost of living crisis. The Albanese government has pledged its commitment to confront this issue by 2024, with the review’s findings anticipated by the end of the current financial year.

Implications for Consumers and Farmers

Should the allegations of price-gouging be substantiated, the implications for both consumers and farmers could be profound. The findings of this review will potentially reveal the ongoing struggle between affordable living costs for consumers and fair compensation for farmers. The outcome of this investigation will undoubtedly shape the future of the supermarket industry in Australia, impacting both pricing strategies and regulations.

Agriculture Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

