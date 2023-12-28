en English
Australia

Australia’s EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:59 am EST
Australia's EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024

Australia’s electric vehicle (EV) market is on the verge of a significant expansion, with a multitude of new models slated for launch in 2024. This surge is anticipated to offer Australian consumers a plethora of choices, catering to various preferences and budgets.

Modern SUVs and Advanced Technology

Among the exciting upcoming options is the Cadillac Lyriq, a modern SUV with an illuminated grille, expected to hit the market in the second half of the year. This vehicle is built on General Motors’ Ultium platform, reflecting the brand’s commitment to electric mobility.

Similarly, the Polestar 3 SUV, a product of the Swedish-based, Chinese-owned Volvo spin-off, is predicted to make its debut in June. Despite production delays, this vehicle promises advanced technology, heralding a new age of electric vehicles. Its more affordable counterpart, the Polestar 4, is expected to follow in September.

Affordable Offerings and Performance Vehicles

At a competitive price point, the BYD Seal is an all-electric sedan from China aimed at rivalling Tesla. With encouraging preliminary reviews from the UK, the vehicle is poised to make a significant impact. Volvo’s entry into the bespoke EV platform market is marked by the EX30, a compact SUV-hatchback hybrid set to release soon.

The EX30 boasts a minimalist interior design and impressive acceleration, promising a unique driving experience. Lastly, the MG Cyberster, a fully electric sports car with scissor doors and potential supercar-like acceleration, is due for an Australian debut in the second half of the year, aiming to offer a more affordable sports car experience.

Broader Shift Towards Electric Mobility

These upcoming vehicles are part of a broader shift towards electric mobility in Australia. Among them, the much-anticipated BYD Ute, a dual-cab petrol-electric ute from China, is set to launch in the second half of the year, with an all-electric version expected to follow in 2025 or 2026. The ute aims to provide a 1000km-plus range and is designed as a ‘ground-up EV’ with internal combustion added later, reflecting a strategic approach towards sustainable transportation. Moreover, the 2024 Tesla Model Y, Australia’s top-selling electric vehicle, is expected to include ‘more obvious’ exterior and interior upgrades, reinforcing Tesla’s dominance in the EV market.

Overall, the upcoming influx of new models in 2024 will provide Australian consumers with a wide range of options, allowing them to choose vehicles that best suit their preferences and budget. The EV market is clearly on an upward trajectory, and these new offerings are set to further accelerate this trend.

Australia Automotive
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

