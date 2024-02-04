Australia's Education Reform: Unlimited Attempts for Prospective Teachers on LANTITE

In an unprecedented policy shift, prospective teachers in Australia previously held back by failing the Literacy and Numeracy Test for Initial Teacher Education (LANTITE) multiple times, have now been granted the chance to retake the test without any cap on attempts. This is a marked departure from the original policy, enacted in 2016, which stipulated that teaching graduates should find themselves within the top 30% for literacy and numeracy skills, thereby permitting them only three tries at the test before a two-year lockout period.

Testing the Waters of Education Reform

The new trial, which runs from September to August, not only lifts the cap on attempts but also introduces personalized feedback to help students pass the test. It is essential to underline that the trial does not lower the test standards. Instead, it seeks to explore whether unlimited attempts can bolster the number of students meeting the standard. In 2022, a majority of candidates surpassed the literacy and numeracy components within their first year of registration.

A Solution to the Teacher Shortage?

The trial is an integral part of the National Teacher Workforce Action Plan, a strategic initiative to combat a projected shortage of 4000 secondary school teachers by 2025. The plan is a response to dwindling university enrollments for teaching degrees and introduces the test at the beginning of a teaching degree to minimize the risk of students accumulating debt without qualifying to teach.

Concerns about International Benchmarks

While the trial is generally welcomed, it has sparked some concerns. UTS Professor Rachel Wilson, an advocate for improved feedback, has voiced apprehensions about the test's standards falling short of international benchmarks. She suggests that Australian teachers should hail from the top 30% of high school graduates rather than the broad spectrum of the general population.