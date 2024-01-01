en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s Economy in 2024: A Year of Two Halves

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Australia’s Economy in 2024: A Year of Two Halves

Australia is poised for a sigh of relief in 2024 with the advent of its first real wage increase since 2021 and a reduction in mortgage repayments. This shift comes amidst potential global economic disturbances such as the potential re-election of Donald Trump and burgeoning Middle East tensions.

A Deceleration in Inflation

An expected deceleration in inflation could ease the economic burden on consumers and businesses. The country’s economy is projected to slow down, with a rise in unemployment rates on the horizon. After a 1.25 percentage points increase in interest rates by the Reserve Bank in the past year, the anticipated decline in inflation has led financial markets to predict a reduction in interest rates starting mid-2024.

Projected Economic Growth

Economic growth is expected to dip to 1.5% for the 2023-24 financial year. This projection is slightly below the Reserve Bank’s estimate of 1.8%. Consumer spending is expected to follow a downward trend. Despite these challenges, the job market has remained resilient with unemployment rates under 4% since March 2022, and a record number of people, particularly women, joining the workforce.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve Explosion Injures 15 in Melbourne)

Tax Cuts and Budget Surplus

Effective from July 1, tax cuts aim to inject at least $20 billion back into the pockets of individuals earning over $45,000, providing some financial respite. Despite the economic headwinds, Treasurer Jim Chalmers managed to secure the first budget surplus in 15 years for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and a second consecutive surplus appears likely for 2023-24.

The Australian households are set for a year of two halves, with the initial months marked by economic challenges and the latter half by monetary relief and potentially healthier financial circumstances.

(Read Also: Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Train Drivers)

0
Australia Business Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock

By Geeta Pillai

Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal

By Geeta Pillai

Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish

By Salman Khan

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Sydney Fathers, Raises Road Safet ...
@Accidents · 20 mins
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Sydney Fathers, Raises Road Safet ...
heart comment 0
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement

By Salman Khan

Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
Unprecedented $40M Real Estate Sale Underscores Complex Market Dynamics

By Geeta Pillai

Unprecedented $40M Real Estate Sale Underscores Complex Market Dynamics
Historic Transition: Australian-born Crown Princess Mary to Ascend Danish Throne

By Geeta Pillai

Historic Transition: Australian-born Crown Princess Mary to Ascend Danish Throne
Latest Headlines
World News
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock
4 mins
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock
Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
11 mins
Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
12 mins
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
16 mins
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
17 mins
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
18 mins
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
20 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
20 mins
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
20 mins
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
23 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
30 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
1 hour
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
1 hour
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app