Australia’s Economy in 2024: A Year of Two Halves

Australia is poised for a sigh of relief in 2024 with the advent of its first real wage increase since 2021 and a reduction in mortgage repayments. This shift comes amidst potential global economic disturbances such as the potential re-election of Donald Trump and burgeoning Middle East tensions.

A Deceleration in Inflation

An expected deceleration in inflation could ease the economic burden on consumers and businesses. The country’s economy is projected to slow down, with a rise in unemployment rates on the horizon. After a 1.25 percentage points increase in interest rates by the Reserve Bank in the past year, the anticipated decline in inflation has led financial markets to predict a reduction in interest rates starting mid-2024.

Projected Economic Growth

Economic growth is expected to dip to 1.5% for the 2023-24 financial year. This projection is slightly below the Reserve Bank’s estimate of 1.8%. Consumer spending is expected to follow a downward trend. Despite these challenges, the job market has remained resilient with unemployment rates under 4% since March 2022, and a record number of people, particularly women, joining the workforce.

Tax Cuts and Budget Surplus

Effective from July 1, tax cuts aim to inject at least $20 billion back into the pockets of individuals earning over $45,000, providing some financial respite. Despite the economic headwinds, Treasurer Jim Chalmers managed to secure the first budget surplus in 15 years for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and a second consecutive surplus appears likely for 2023-24.

The Australian households are set for a year of two halves, with the initial months marked by economic challenges and the latter half by monetary relief and potentially healthier financial circumstances.

