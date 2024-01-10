en English
Australia

Australia’s Economic Shift: Embracing Cashless Transactions Amidst Safety and Efficiency Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
Australia's Economic Shift: Embracing Cashless Transactions Amidst Safety and Efficiency Concerns

The streets of Australia hum with a different rhythm today. From the bustling metropolises to the quiet suburban locales, a significant shift in the economy is palpacable. Businesses, big and small, are increasingly embracing cashless transactions, citing safety and efficiency as prime motivators. The transformation is expansive, with everyone from the local bakery to international fast food chains like McDonald’s adapting to the trend.

The Heritage Bakery: A Pioneer in Cashless Operations

One of the early adopters of this shift was The Heritage Bakery, owned by Bryan Wareham. Driven by a series of unfortunate break-ins, the bakery switched to cashless operations over six years ago. This strategic move not only offered a safer environment for its employees but also streamlined the business operations, thereby, improving overall productivity.

McDonald’s Melbourne Outlets: Safety First

In an echo of Wareham’s move, two McDonald’s outlets in Melbourne have also opted for cashless operations from midnight to 6am, starting January 2024. The primary reason, much like the bakery, is staff and customer safety. Despite being part of a global chain, the decision underscores the need for businesses to adapt to local conditions and challenges.

Data Speaks: Cashless is the Future

Backing this shift is solid data. Reports from Square and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have shown a considerable rise in electronic payments since the onset of the pandemic, with a corresponding decline in cash usage. The RBA highlights the advantages of this shift, including reduced tax evasion, black-market activities, fraud, and theft. Furthermore, the move towards cashless transactions has the potential to streamline business operations, leading to a more efficient and resilient economy.

Concerns: Privacy, Accessibility and Costs

Nonetheless, the shift to a cashless society raises several concerns. Privacy advocates worry about the potential for increased surveillance. There is also concern about accessibility, particularly for the elderly who may struggle with digital transactions. Moreover, the additional costs of credit card surcharges for consumers cannot be ignored. As businesses grapple with whether to absorb these transaction fees or pass them on to customers, banks are responding by closing ATMs, indicating a push towards a ‘less-cash’ society.

Despite the rapid digitalization, some small family businesses still operate on a cash-only basis, standing as stalwarts of tradition in this evolving economic landscape. They serve as a reminder that while the shift towards a cashless society is gathering momentum, it will be a gradual process, shaped by a myriad of factors ranging from technological readiness to consumer behavior and regulatory frameworks.

Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

