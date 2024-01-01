en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s Economic Forecast for 2024: Wage Increase, Tax Cuts, and Shift in Monetary Policies

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Australia’s Economic Forecast for 2024: Wage Increase, Tax Cuts, and Shift in Monetary Policies

As we step into 2024, Australia is looking at a significant economic shift. The forecast for the year brings relief to Australian households, with their first real wage increase since 2021 and a reduction in mortgage payments on the horizon. This respite comes amidst a backdrop of mounting financial pressure that has been building over the previous years.

Easing Inflation and Tax Cuts

Economists, the Reserve Bank, and the federal Treasury are anticipating a decrease in inflation in the upcoming months. This economic easing is expected to be supplemented by tax cuts starting July 1, aimed at mitigating the impact of a projected economic slowdown and a rise in unemployment. The economic growth is expected to decelerate to 1.5% during the 2023-24 financial year, slightly below the Reserve Bank’s prediction of 1.8%. The anticipated increase in unemployment, which has remained below 4% since March 2022, along with a decline in consumer spending, pose significant challenges.

(Read Also: 2024 Outlook: Five Predictions for Australia’s Property Market)

Shift in Monetary Policy Management

The Reserve Bank’s first two-day board meeting on February 5 and 6 marks the transition to an eight-meeting-a-year system for setting monetary policy. The potential introduction of a separate committee to oversee interest rates in the latter half of 2024 could bring about a significant shift in monetary policy management.

(Read Also: Australia’s Economic and Property Outlook for 2024: A Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities)

Income Tax Boost and Budget Surplus

On the government’s end, the Australian government is set to collect more in income taxes. Projections reach $328 billion for the year, a dramatic increase from previous years. This boost in tax revenue has contributed to Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivering the first budget surplus in 15 years for the 2022-23 financial year. The upcoming tax cuts, a hotly debated topic within the Labor Party, are expected to inject at least $20 billion into the pockets of individuals earning more than $45,000 annually starting January 1.

As 2024 unfolds, the economic landscape in Australia seems poised for transformative changes. The measures taken by the government and financial institutions are charting a course towards economic relief for households, a shift in monetary policies, and a potentially healthier financial year.

Read More

0
Australia Business Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inaugural Just Cuts Salon Owner, Leigh Anne Brosens, Bids Adieu to 33-Year Career

By Geeta Pillai

Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in Australia's East, Compounding Woes After Christmas Storms

By Nitish Verma

David Warner Bids Adieu to ODI and Test Cricket

By Salman Khan

Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Communal Spectacle of Inclusiv ...
@Australia · 32 mins
Sydney's New Year's Eve Celebrations: A Communal Spectacle of Inclusiv ...
heart comment 0
Rising Rents and Discriminatory Practices Expose Vulnerability of Australian Tenants

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Rents and Discriminatory Practices Expose Vulnerability of Australian Tenants
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Freight Train and Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Two Young Lives Lost in Swan River Drowning
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year Shrouded in Scandals, Economic Shifts, and Election Controversies
32 seconds
2024: A Year Shrouded in Scandals, Economic Shifts, and Election Controversies
Cambodia in 2023: Peaceful Power Transfer and Record-Breaking SEA Games
35 seconds
Cambodia in 2023: Peaceful Power Transfer and Record-Breaking SEA Games
Ghana's NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024
3 mins
Ghana's NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024
North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties
5 mins
North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties
Unmasking the Invisible Enemy: A New Year Resolution to Reduce Sugar Intake
6 mins
Unmasking the Invisible Enemy: A New Year Resolution to Reduce Sugar Intake
New Year Rings in with Hamas Rocket Fire: Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict
6 mins
New Year Rings in with Hamas Rocket Fire: Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
6 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
8 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
11 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
8 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
11 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
23 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
23 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
57 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app