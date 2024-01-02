en English
Australia

Australia’s Domestic Dogs: A Threat to Local Wildlife?

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Australia's Domestic Dogs: A Threat to Local Wildlife?

Australian dog owners are being urged to reconsider their pets’ interactions with local wildlife, amidst concerns that domestic dogs are causing harm to ecosystems. This happens through direct physical harm, disturbance, disease exposure, interbreeding, and competition for resources. However, in Australia, the primary issues are physical harm and disturbance, rather than disease transmission, resource competition, and interbreeding with wild canids like dingoes.

Domestic Dogs as Threats to Wildlife

Domestic dogs have been identified as a significant threat to local wildlife, including lizards, possums, and even koalas. The predatory instincts of dogs can lead to injuries and deaths among these animals. Furthermore, dog attacks on wildlife can also pose risks to the dogs themselves as they may encounter aggressive kangaroos, venomous snakes, or other dangerous wildlife.

Disrupting Natural Behaviors

Even when dogs do not physically catch wildlife, their harassment can disrupt the natural behaviors of animals. This affects foraging, breeding, and resting patterns and may drive wildlife out of their habitats. The presence of dogs can trigger stress responses in wildlife, leading to greater energy expenditure and potential reductions in their overall fitness and reproductive success.

Responsible Dog Ownership

Responsible dog ownership includes obedience training, particularly recall commands, to minimize the impact on wildlife. Using leashes in sensitive areas or when wildlife is present can also protect both the animals and the dogs. If a dog injures wildlife, owners should contact a wildlife rescue organization or seek veterinary help for the animal. Melissa Starling, a canine behavioral expert, emphasizes the need for dog owners to be respectful of nature and ensure their dogs are trained to behave appropriately around wildlife.

Australia Pets Wildlife
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

