Australia

Australia's Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Australia’s Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark

In an unprecedented royal transition, Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania, is set to ascend to the throne of Denmark. The unexpected abdication of the current Danish monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has paved the way for this historic event, marking the first time an Australian will become a queen. The reasons behind the abdication remain undisclosed, adding an element of surprise to the event.

From Crown Princess to Queen

Born in Tasmania, Australia, Mary Donaldson’s journey to royalty began with her marriage to Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark. The couple met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and their romance led to their marriage in 2004. The abdication of Queen Margrethe II will lead to Crown Prince Frederik ascending the throne as King, and Mary, the Crown Princess, becoming Queen. This succession is set to mark a historic occasion for both Denmark and Australia. Denmark will witness its first King in over five decades, and Australia will have Mary, its first-ever Queen.

Preparations for a New Era

The transition to the throne will bring about increased security needs, formalities, and scrutiny on the royal family. Mary and Frederik’s eldest son will become Crown Prince Christian, and the lives of their three other children will also be significantly impacted by the change in their roles. Despite the challenges, Mary has been preparing for this role since her marriage to Frederik. Her successful integration into Danish culture and her popularity as a royal make her well-suited for the role of Queen.

A Royal’s Responsibility and Role

As Queen, Mary is expected to continue her foundation’s charity work, focusing on fighting social isolation, bullying, and domestic violence. Her role may also expand to encompass causes that Queen Margrethe was passionate about. Despite rumors surrounding her marriage, Mary and Frederik have displayed unity and are expected to continue working together in their new roles, steering Denmark into a new era of monarchy.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

