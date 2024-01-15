en English
Australia

Australia’s COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Australia’s COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant

In a recent interview, Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly refuted the notion that Australia has ‘lost track’ of COVID-19 transmission within the community. He explained that COVID-19 is monitored in the same way as other infectious diseases, and comprehensive tracking of each individual case isn’t a prerequisite for effective management. Kelly highlighted the timely detection of a novel variant, JN.1, in Victoria, and underscored the importance of continuous surveillance of severe cases.

Hybrid Immunity and COVID-19 Management

A noteworthy aspect of Kelly’s discussion was the concept of ‘hybrid immunity.’ This form of immunity has played a significant role in mitigating the impact of the virus on health services and curbing severe disease and fatalities. Despite this, epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman has criticized the Department of Health and Aged Care’s (DoHAC) case tracker, deeming it uninterpretable and outdated.

COVID-19 Booster Shots and Clarity of Advice

Another area of concern is the clarity of advice on COVID-19 booster shots. Kelly suggested that decisions regarding booster shots should be based on personal risk assessment, a stance that has sparked further questions. Additionally, the aged care sector is grappling with challenges triggered by low booster vaccination rates among residents and continuing outbreaks.

New Developments and Containing COVID-19

On the brighter side, Australia has witnessed the development of Sonictec, a cost-effective rapid antigen test capable of detecting both COVID-19 and influenza. Daniel Sheldon of Aussie Pharma Direct warns against underestimating COVID-19, citing the risk of long COVID. He emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance even as the scenario evolves and the nation adapts to living with the virus.

As the JN.1 variant becomes increasingly prevalent in Australia, accounting for nearly a third of COVID-19 cases, the nation faces an uphill battle. While hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 have risen, they remain below the winter peak. Experts suggest that Australia’s collective high immunity against severe illness will likely prevent a return to widespread mask mandates. They project that Australia will eventually experience only a single winter wave of COVID-19 annually.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

