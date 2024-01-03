en English
Australia’s Carbon Credit Units Hit a Six-Month High

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
In a noteworthy development in the Australian carbon market, the cost of Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has witnessed a significant rise, reaching a six-month peak. This surge is attributed to corporate emitters planning their carbon budgets for 2024. The spot price of ACCUs rose by 0.8% to A$33.75 per ton. This marks a 12% growth since early November, making it the highest value since June 2023, as reported by Jarden Partners Ltd.

Revival in Carbon Credit Prices

The upward trend in ACCUs price is a sign of potential further price gains in the carbon market. This market has previously suffered from an oversupply for the past two years. However, the recovery in credit prices began in November 2023, coinciding with a surge in traded volumes to a 10-month high.

Safeguard Mechanism Spurring Demand

This trading activity is driven by the need for companies to comply with Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism. This mechanism mandates over 200 large corporate polluters to offset their emissions using carbon credits by the end of February each year. This compliance deadline typically triggers demand from November through January.

Price Surge and Nature-Based Projects

Despite the ongoing issue of oversupply, experts like Hugh Grossman from RepuTex HK Ltd project that a strong start to 2024 could lead to a temporary price surge. The price could possibly reach A$40 per ton for nature-based projects, before additional selling volume becomes available. Nature-based projects focus on ecosystem restoration or conservation to capture carbon dioxide.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

