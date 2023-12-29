Australia’s BNPL Operators Brace for Regulations: A Preemptive Move to Protect Consumers

As Australia braces for a wave of federal regulations aimed at the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector, the leading players in the industry are adopting proactive measures to support customers grappling with financial hardship. The Australian Finance Industry Association, which counts AfterPay and ZipPay among its members, has announced interim guidelines designed to protect consumers from the pitfalls of debt.

A Step Ahead of Regulation

In a move that precedes the federal government’s anticipated regulations, the association has recommended a slew of measures. These recommendations encompass the use of digital tools to flag suspicious activities, increased communication with consumers, enhanced staff training to identify and assist vulnerable customers, and a more robust promotion of complaint procedures.

A Review and its Recommendations

The industry’s code of practice underwent an independent review, which spawned 51 recommendations. A considerable emphasis was placed on how BNPL firms interact with customers facing financial vulnerability. While the review skirted around the contentious issue of thorough affordability checks, it sparked a call to customers experiencing financial stress to engage in dialogue with their providers.

BNPL in Australia: A Snapshot

Australia houses approximately 7 million active BNPL accounts, with an average of 18 transactions per account each year, each transaction valued at $136. The federal government is in the process of drafting laws to bring BNPL providers under the umbrella of credit laws, enforce responsible lending obligations, and mandate an Australian credit license.

The Rising Usage and Scrutiny

The use of BNPL services for healthcare by the younger populace and the overall increase in usage among Australians is indicative of the growing dependence on these products. This increased reliance, coupled with the ongoing cost of living crisis in the country, has intensified scrutiny on the industry and its practices.