en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Australia’s Biocontrol War Against Invasive Parthenium Weed

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Australia’s Biocontrol War Against Invasive Parthenium Weed

In a significant biological warfare against the invasive parthenium weed, Australia is leveraging insects and fungi as control agents. The North American-originated weed, resilient to herbicides, has been causing environmental havoc and agricultural disruption since its introduction to the country. Parthenium now threatens local industries in Queensland and northern New South Wales, including the sunflower sector grappling with the tobacco streak virus, which the weed hosts.

A Biological Solution to a Biological Problem

Given the weed’s resistance to herbicides and the potential damage to the Great Barrier Reef from chemical runoff, biological control has emerged as a viable solution. The federal government has orchestrated one of Australia’s longest-running biocontrol programs since the 1980s, importing and testing various species of insects and fungi from Central and South America. The zygogramma beetle and rust fungi, among others, are now self-sustaining under Biosecurity Queensland’s management.

Community Involvement and Results

Local councils and landcare groups have been instrumental in the distribution of these biological agents. The results have been promising, with significant reductions in the weed’s spread, vigor, and seed production. Additionally, the initiative encourages the exchange of biocontrol agents between regions to address different invasive species.

Ecological and Economic Implications

The parthenium weed continues to cost the beef and cropping industries millions annually. However, the use of biocontrol agents mitigates chemical runoff into waterways, a critical concern for Great Barrier Reef catchment areas. The biological approach, while not eradicating the weed entirely, offers a sustainable strategy to manage the invasive species, underscores the importance of community involvement, and illustrates the potential of biological agents in maintaining ecological balance.

0
Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goomeri’s Pumpkin Festival: A Beacon of Resilience and Revitalization

By Geeta Pillai

Tho Ha Village: A Symphony of Tradition, Craft, and Rice Paper

By Ayesha Mumtaz

USDA Announces 40 Climate Change Fellowship Positions Amid Rising Demand for Clean Energy

By Waqas Arain

New York State Regulations: A Cause for Concern Among East Aurora Farmers

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Irish MEP Advocates for Carbon Farming: A Step Towards a Sustainable F ...
@Agriculture · 9 mins
Irish MEP Advocates for Carbon Farming: A Step Towards a Sustainable F ...
heart comment 0
Zimbabwe’s Aquaculture Sector: A Tale of Resilience Amid Fluctuations

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Aquaculture Sector: A Tale of Resilience Amid Fluctuations
Unlocking Plant Survival in Drought Conditions: The Role of Suberin

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unlocking Plant Survival in Drought Conditions: The Role of Suberin
Italian Study Uses Machine Learning to Evaluate Agrifood Sector’s Impact on Climate Change

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Study Uses Machine Learning to Evaluate Agrifood Sector's Impact on Climate Change
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites

By Olalekan Adigun

Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Latest Headlines
World News
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
53 seconds
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
2 mins
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
3 mins
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
3 mins
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
3 mins
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
3 mins
Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
3 mins
Zimbabwe's Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
3 mins
Tobago to Honor Former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles with Funeral Service
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
3 mins
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
39 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app