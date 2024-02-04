Australia's Almond Boom: A Profitable Shift Amid Sustainability Concerns

In Australia's Murray River region, a significant shift in agricultural practices is unfolding. Once known for its vineyards, citrus, and stonefruit orchards, the area is now dominated by the almond industry. The transformation is a result of global market changes, with a significant drop in grape prices prompting farmers like Brett Rosenzweig to transition from grape to almond cultivation. Almonds have become the most water-intensive and largest horticultural crop by the area planted along the lower Murray River.

A Lucrative Shift

The shift to almond farming has proven lucrative, solidifying Australia's position as the world's second-largest almond producer, trailing only California. In the 2022-23 period, almond exports brought in over 750 million Australian dollars in revenue, a testament to the crop's profitability. The farmgate value of almonds is projected to soar to 1.3 billion dollars by 2025, thanks to the increasing global demand for the nutritious nut.

Almonds and Water Consumption

However, the growth of the almond industry comes with considerable environmental implications. Almonds require an average of 12.5 megalitres of water per hectare annually, making them the most water-intensive crop in the area. This high demand for water has raised concerns about the sustainability of almond farming, especially during periods of drought. The Murray Darling Basin Authority, which regulates water availability for irrigation, faces the challenging task of balancing the needs of various agricultural users in the face of fluctuating water levels and extraction caps.

Climate Change and Water Scarcity

Further compounding the water-related challenges is the spectre of climate change. Models predict a 20% decrease in available water in the Murray Darling Basin by 2060, a projection that could put the thriving almond industry - and the broader agricultural sector - at risk. With almond trees requiring consistent water supply to survive, periods of water scarcity could have disastrous consequences for farmers.

Major businesses and investment funds, including PSP Investments and Select Harvests, are spearheading the almond plantation expansion in the basin, a move that could further strain water resources. As almond cultivation continues to grow in Australia, the industry and authorities alike will need to navigate the delicate balance between economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.