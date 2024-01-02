Australia’s Allure: Hong Kong Talent Migrates Down Under

In a world where talent is the currency of the future, the Australian Global Talent Programme has become a neon sign of opportunity for 1,339 Hong Kong residents over the last four years. This talent migration is fuelled by the lure of instant permanent residence for highly skilled individuals in specific fields. Despite the potential of earning less in Australia compared to Hong Kong, primarily due to higher taxes, the benefits that Australia offers, particularly for families and children, are a significant attraction.

The Global Talent Programme’s Appeal

Initiated in 2019, the programme targets individuals earning at least A$167,500 (US$114,500) annually across ten future-focused sectors. The appeal is evident as Australia observes an influx of talent from Hong Kong, especially in the technology sector. However, a contrary trend is unfolding in Hong Kong, experiencing a notable talent shortage in technology, particularly in cybersecurity, technology risk, artificial intelligence, and chip research and development.

Australia Reduces Quota While Hong Kong Struggles

While the programme continues to attract talent, Australia has been reducing its quota, from 15,000 visas in 2020-21 to 5,000 in 2023-24. This reduction has led to a decline in the number of approvals for Hongkongers. In response, Hong Kong has launched schemes to attract talent back, with over 200,000 applications received and about 120,000 approved between January and November.

Shift in Hong Kong’s Job Market

A significant shift in Hong Kong’s technology job market is the increasing emphasis on Mandarin speakers due to the growing presence of mainland Chinese-owned organizations. This shift and the shortage of talent in the technology sector, specifically in cybersecurity, technology risk, artificial intelligence, and chip research and development, have led to the government and businesses aiming to address the issue through various means, including an overhaul of the migration system and encouraging more international students.