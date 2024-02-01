Australia's Albanese Labor Government Invests in Local Justice Initiatives for First Nations Communities

The Albanese Labor Government in Australia has committed to a significant investment in local justice reinvestment initiatives, focusing on First Nations communities. This commitment, part of a comprehensive justice package, allocates $79 million from a total $109 million budget to support up to 30 community-led initiatives.

Goals of Justice Reinvestment

The primary objective of justice reinvestment is threefold: to prevent crime, enhance community safety, and decrease the incarceration rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults and children. This strategy aims to shift resources from punishment to prevention, addressing the root causes of crime and helping to build safer, healthier communities.

Selection of Organizations

Following a thorough assessment process conducted by an independent panel, nine organizations have been selected to implement such initiatives across various regions. The selected organizations are Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre, Nja-marleya Cultural Leaders and Justice Group, Anindilyakwa Royalties Aboriginal Corporation, Ngurratjuta/Pmara Ntjarra Aboriginal Corporation, Cherbourg Wellbeing Indigenous Corporation, Gindaja Treatment and Healing Indigenous Corporation, Townsville Community Justice Group, Emama Nguda Aboriginal Corporation, and Ebenezer Aboriginal Corporation.

Expanding on Early Initiatives

These nine projects join the early-funded initiatives in Halls Creek and Alice Springs. The government's justice reinvestment programs are open for applications year-round, inviting communities to apply when ready. This initiative represents the largest commitment to justice reinvestment by the Commonwealth to date, marking a significant effort towards addressing the issues of crime and incarceration among Indigenous populations.