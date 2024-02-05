Australia's Ageing Population: Pressure on the Aged Care System

Australia, a country known for its iconic landmarks and vibrant wildlife, faces a rising tide of an ageing population. This demographic shift is exerting a heavy strain on its care system, a reality brought to the limelight by the reverberations of a recent royal commission into aged care.

The Challenge of Ageing

The dilemma of placing elderly parents into aged care is a conversation that most families dread. It often comes into play when adult children observe signs of their parents' diminished capabilities, such as changes in weight, unkempt living spaces, or decreased social activity. Associate professor Lee-Fay Low, an expert on interventions for the elderly, states that resistance to aged care or additional assistance is not a new phenomenon. However, it has gained significant prominence over the past decade.

A Growing Need

According to governmental data, over 1.1 million Australians above the age of 65 receive some form of professional home care. In contrast, around 250,000 reside in aged care facilities. With the population of those over 65 projected to surge by 6.1 percent in the next 40 years, the frequency of these difficult conversations is bound to escalate.

Guidance for the Future

Dr. Low offers four key considerations for those grappling with the reluctance of elderly parents to enter aged care: recognizing the need for support, understanding that discussions about care may need repetition, researching nursing homes and considering respite care, and being cognizant of the power of attorney rights.

Chris Potaris, CEO of Council on the Ageing (COTA) Victoria and Seniors Rights Victoria, highlights the importance of respecting older Australians' autonomy throughout the aged care reform process. This reform, informed by the findings of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, is critical. The development of a new Aged Care Act is already underway. Potaris insists on adequate funding for home and residential care to enable the industry to meet the burgeoning needs of the ageing population.

The Royal Commission's findings have negatively impacted perceptions of aged care facilities, making the reform crucial to the effective support of older Victorians. Australia's challenge with its ageing population underscores the importance of an evolved aged care system, both in providing quality care and in facilitating difficult conversations about aged care.