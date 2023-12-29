en English
Australia

Australians Warned of Facebook Scam Falsely Linked to Sydney Airport

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:11 am EST
Australians Warned of Facebook Scam Falsely Linked to Sydney Airport

Australians are on high alert as a Facebook scam, purporting to sell lost luggage items from Sydney Airport for a mere $3, has surfaced. The fraudulent scheme, falsely associated with Sydney Airport, promises suitcases filled with various items, including electronics, under the guise of clearing unclaimed lost luggage.

Sophisticated Scam Tactics

The deceptive Facebook page, established on December 2, showcases images of bags embellished with Sydney Airport’s logo. It also portrays fabricated testimonials from alleged customers worldwide. One post even exhibited a photo originally part of a Japanese blog post in 2019, while another exploited an image from Pinterest dated 2021.

Sydney Airport’s Clarification

Sydney Airport has unequivocally stated that they do not sell lost luggage. They revealed that any unclaimed items from their terminals and car parks are managed by their lost property team, which donates unclaimed goods to local charities or auctions them off for charity. The airport has reported the scam to Facebook and has urged the public to rely solely on information from their official verified accounts.

Precedent: Wellington International Airport Scam

This incident is not without precedent. A similar scam was previously reported at Wellington International Airport in New Zealand, leading them to issue warnings as well. Both airports stressed the importance of recognizing official social media accounts, marked by a blue verification tick, and urged caution in the face of scams that solicit credit card details for claiming prizes.

In a related incident, at least 19 people in Singapore fell prey to a scam claiming to sell cheap branded suitcases on iShopChangi, with total losses amounting to at least S$7,000. The scam, targeting victims with Facebook ads and posts, claimed to offer luggage from Rimowa’s Hybrid series for prices as low as S$4. Victims were redirected to a phishing website and were required to provide credit card or debit card details. The public is advised to install the ScamShield application and enable security features to avoid falling victim to such scams.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

