Australia

Australians Warned Against Emerging AI and QR Code Scams

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST


The dawn of the digital age has brought with it an escalating number of sophisticated scams, with Australians now facing an emerging threat from artificial intelligence (AI) and QR code scams. Major banks, NAB and ANZ, are sounding the alarm, urging the public to stay vigilant and be skeptical of unsolicited QR codes or AI-based communications that appear legitimate but are designed to trick victims into revealing personal information or transferring funds.

AI Voice Impersonation Scams

NAB’s Laura Hartley has highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting the increasing utilization of AI voice impersonation scams. These scams involve the use of artificial intelligence to mimic a person’s voice, often convincing enough to deceive the victim into believing they are speaking with a trusted individual or entity.

Alongside this, the rise of QR code phishing scams presents another layer of complexity. These scams typically involve the display of fraudulent QR codes, encouraging victims to scan them with their smartphones. Unbeknownst to the victim, these codes can redirect to malicious websites designed to harvest personal data or credentials.

Recruitment Scams

ANZ’s Jess Bottega has also drawn attention to recruitment scams. These scams prey on job seekers, offering seemingly legitimate employment opportunities, only to defraud them of money or personal information. ANZ’s warning underlines the vulnerability of individuals seeking employment in the current market and the importance of being alert to possible scams.

This warning serves as a proactive measure to prevent such scams from causing financial harm to unsuspecting targets. The banks have also provided tips on strengthening security measures and what to do if someone believes they have been scammed.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

