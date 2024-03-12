Australians Spend $12.4bn on Illicit Drugs in 2023, Meth Dominates Market

More than 16.5 tonnes of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA were consumed in Australia in the year ending August 2023, marking a significant 17% increase from the previous reporting period. The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's (ACIC) analysis of wastewater data unveils that an astonishing $12.4 billion was spent on these substances, with methamphetamine accounting for 85% of the expenditure. This surge in drug consumption highlights a worrying trend and underscores the challenges facing the nation in combating drug use and distribution.

The Surge in Methamphetamine

Shane Neilson, ACIC's acting national manager of data analytics, voiced concerns over the increase in methamphetamine consumption, attributing it to both domestic production and imports. Neilson pointed out the complexities in battling methamphetamine addiction and the sophisticated networks of transnational crime groups fueling the drug's supply. The report emphasizes the drug's dominance in the market, with consumption rising in all states and territories, particularly in Western Australia and Tasmania.

Other Drugs: A Mixed Picture

While methamphetamine use soared, the landscape for other drugs was varied. Cocaine and MDMA saw increases in almost all jurisdictions, whereas heroin consumption declined in most areas, except the ACT. Interestingly, the report noted a decrease in cannabis use in the Northern Territory but an uptick in Western Australia. The shift in drug preferences and consumption patterns across different regions offers a glimpse into the evolving drug scene in Australia.

Insights from Wastewater Analysis

The National Wastewater Monitoring Program, covering approximately 57% of the population, provided a detailed analysis of drug consumption through wastewater samples. This innovative approach sheds light on the sheer volume of drugs ingested by Australians, offering invaluable data for policymakers and law enforcement agencies. The findings reveal not only the prevalent use of illicit substances but also the regional nuances in drug consumption, with certain drugs like cocaine, heroin, and ketamine being more common in capital cities compared to regional areas.

As Australia grapples with the implications of rising drug consumption, the insights from the ACIC's report highlight the urgent need for effective strategies to address this issue. From enhancing treatment and rehabilitation services to cracking down on the supply chains, the battle against drug use and its societal impacts continues. The report's findings serve as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead in curbing the appetite for illicit drugs and mitigating their consequences on communities across the nation.