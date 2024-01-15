Australians Show Rising Interest in Cruise Holidays: A Revival for the Cruise Industry

One in four Australians are set to embark on a cruise holiday this year, according to a recent survey by the Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) Australia. This figure, thrice that of the previous year, signifies a much-anticipated recovery for the cruise industry. The intriguing part of the data is the emergence of ‘cruise curious’ Australians – those considering a cruise adventure for the first time. The figure stands at over a quarter of the country’s population.

The Rising Tide of Cruise Holidays

Millennials and Generation Z passengers are behind this surge in interest, with 35% of Australians under 35 planning to cruise this year. This rise in cruising popularity among Australians isn’t just a mere trend; it’s a significant shift in holiday preferences. The all-inclusive nature of cruise holidays, where everything from meals to entertainment is covered once passengers are onboard, is a major draw.

Destination Preferences for Australian Cruisers

When it comes to preferred destinations, North Queensland tops the list for domestic cruises, followed by Tasmania and Sydney. New Zealand, on the other hand, is the most sought-after overseas cruise destination for 2024, giving stiff competition to Europe and the South Pacific, including Fiji and Vanuatu.

Recovering Cruise Industry: A Beacon of Hope

The rising interest in cruise holidays is a beacon of hope for the cruise industry that has been battling to regain its footing after the pandemic. The surge in ‘cruise curious’ Australians could be the much-needed lifeline for the industry. Margy Osmond, CEO of TTF, asserts that Australians see cruises as good value for money, which makes them an attractive travel option. As the industry gears up to welcome this influx of cruise enthusiasts, it’s a promising sign of brighter days ahead.